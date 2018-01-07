Vikings Rumors: Pat Shurmur Could Sign Case Keenum If He's Hired as HC

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur may be a package deal with quarterback Case Keenum if he becomes a head coach next season.

On Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN called Shurmur "one of the most in-demand head coaching candidates interviewing for vacant jobs" and noted he could bring Keenum with him if a "quarterback-needy team" such as the Arizona Cardinals or New York Giants hires him.

Keenum is set to be a free agent, and Schefter cited a source who pointed to the "close working relationship" he has with Shurmur as a reason for the potential move.

Despite the report, Pro Football Talk pointed out there may be an obstacle for Keenum if the Vikings aren't comfortable turning to Teddy Bridgewater:

According to Schefter, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions have also shown interest in Shurmur, who was elevated to offensive coordinator in November 2016 after Norv Turner's departure.

Minnesota finished 13-3 and earned an NFC North championship and first-round bye in the playoffs. It was the franchise's best record since the 1998 campaign, when it went 15-1. While a strong defense was a driving factor, Shurmur's offense finished 11th in the league in total yards and 10th in total points.

Keenum was a journeyman before this season. He previously played for the Houston Texans and St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams. He threw nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 10 games for Los Angeles in 2016.

However, he turned the corner in 2017 under Shurmur and finished with a number of career-high totals, including a 67.6 completion percentage, 3,547 passing yards, 160 rushing yards and 22 touchdown throws.

Keenum, 29, picked the right time for a career year.