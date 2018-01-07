Thomas Lemar Not a January Target for Liverpool in Latest Transfer Rumours

ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/Getty Images

Liverpool will not move for Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Sky Sports News suggested the Reds will not try to secure the youngster midseason as a replacement for Philippe Coutinho, who will join Barcelona in a deal worth £142 million, per Phil McNulty of BBC Sport.

Additionally, Sky Sports noted Liverpool do not have any interest in a January move for Sporting CP's Gelson Martins nor Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez.

Also, the Reds will not try to bring forward a deal for Naby Keita. The Guinea international will make the switch from RB Leipzig to Anfield at the end of the campaign after a move was agreed ahead of the season.

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

As noted by Sky Sports, Liverpool and Arsenal were both linked with a move for Lemar in the summer window, although Monaco eventually kept hold of the France international.

On Friday, Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim insisted the club is "not in the habit of making big sales in the winter."

According to Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is "an admirer" of Lemar, who remains the club's top choice to replace Coutinho. Journalist Ben Smith suggested the Reds may start negotiations now with a view to a summer switch:

Of the trio of names mentioned, the Monaco youngster would be the most natural replacement for Coutinho, despite the obvious stylistic differences in their games.

Like the Brazilian, Lemar is adept at operating in a number of different positions on the pitch, and like Coutinho, he tends to thrive in a central role or on the left flank. By contrast, Martins and Mahrez are wingers.

Lemar has the potential to make even further strides in the game too, as there are so many positive aspects to his play. As WhoScored.com noted ahead of the campaign, he doesn't have any standout weaknesses:

While Coutinho boasts guile and creativity that surpass Lemar, the Monaco starlet can be a force in the final third too.

Lemar is an outstanding technician and can be devastating when given time on the ball on his left side. The 22-year-old can dribble, pass and strike the ball from distance.

Liverpool journalist Leanne Prescott is hopeful a deal can be done for Lemar, although she believes some reinforcements are crucial midseason:

James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo believes the German would rather wait until the end of the campaign to secure his top target instead of exploring other options:

Martins and Mahrez would be exciting signings for Liverpool, as they're so quick and so skilful. However, with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah manning the flanks, Klopp is well-stocked in that area of the pitch.

Lemar makes the most sense, and given what he's showcased early in his career, he'd trigger a lot of excitement at Anfield. If no deal can be done in January, Liverpool will be watched to see how they go about filling the void left by Coutinho.