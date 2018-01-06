Patriots Rumors: New England 'Bracing' for Matt Patricia to Leave for Lions

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJanuary 6, 2018

New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The New England Patriots are reportedly "bracing" for defensive coordinator Matt Patricia to accept the Detroit Lions' vacant head coaching position, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio

The Lions formally interviewed the 43-year-old on Friday, according to the Detroit Free Press' Dave Birkett

Patricia has also interviewed with the New York Giants and is expected to sit down with the Arizona Cardinals in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Saturday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter

Patricia joined the Patriots in 2004 as an offensive assistant, and he steadily rose through the coaching ranks. Following five years as New England's linebackers coach (2006-10) and one season in charge of the team's safeties, Patricia was promoted to defensive coordinator, a position he's held since 2012. 

If Patricia does wind up bolting for the Motor City, the move will represent a reunion with Lions general manager Bob Quinn.

Quinn previously served as the Patriots' director of pro scouting from 2012-16, and Florio reported the two have "a very good relationship."

According to Birkett, the Lions have also interviewed defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, Packers associate head coach Winston Moss, Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and Houston Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel. 

Patricia cannot officially accept the job, if it is ultimately offered, until the Patriots' season comes to a close. 

