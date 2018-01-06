Manchester United Transfer News: Alex Sandro Boost Reported Amid Chelsea Rumours

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly seen their path to signing Juventus left-back Alex Sandro opened up after news that Chelsea will not compete for the player's signature.

Italian website Calciomercato.com reported Chelsea are not interested in making a move for the Brazil international during the winter transfer window, freeing United of some competition they might have faced (h/t Charlotte Duncker of the Manchester Evening News).

According to Duncker's report, Sandro considers the Premier League a preferred destination if he is to leave Turin at the end of this season, and the Bianconeri would be willing to settle for a fee of £53 million.

However, Juventus director Giuseppe Marotta recently commented on Sandro's future and suggested the South American will not be heading anywhere in the near future.

He spoke to Italian television station Rai Sport (h/t Calciomercato) and said: "The policy of Juventus is that if a player asks us to leave, we will not hold him back. On Alex Sandro, we know of the interest from big clubs, but at the moment we have not engaged in any negotiations."

Sandro joined Juventus from Porto in August 2015 and quickly developed into one of the most respected defenders in the world in his position, but he's fallen out of favour under manager Massimiliano Allegri this term.

The 26-year-old has started 12 of Juve's 20 Serie A games this season, scoring one goal and recording three assists in the process, although that product is lacking compared to previous campaigns.

Meanwhile, United defender Luke Shaw has improved lately and impressed the club with his show of "attitude and application" per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, which could earn him a new deal.

Manager Jose Mourinho has been reluctant to use the Englishman for the majority of his stay at Old Trafford, and Luckhurst wrote the next four months will convince United to either sell Shaw or hand him a new contract.

Many at the club might consider an upgrade in the position vital even if Shaw does extend his stay, considering midfielder Ashley Young has had to make do as a makeshift fill-in for most of this season so far.

Sandro certainly would be considered a step up at left-back to most, although it's possible Chelsea could return in the summer to offer competition for his services once again.