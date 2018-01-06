Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Harry Kane and Karim Benzema

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has reportedly made a series of demands to Real Madrid in order for him to move to the Spanish capital, including the sale of Karim Benzema.

Fernando Rodrigo of Spanish outlet Diario Gol (h/t the Daily Express' Mikael McKenzie) reported the England international does not want to compete with Benzema for a starting position if he gives up his automatic first-choice role with Spurs. Kane desires to be the No. 9 for Madrid, featuring alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale.

The 24-year-old also wants to compete for the Ballon d'Or if he provides his services to the reigning champions of Spain and Europe.

Per Rodrigo, Kane also requires a guarantee about the wage he will receive and will only depart the Premier League for a figure that puts him on a par with Madrid's top superstars.

Former Spurs player Christian Ziege believes Kane will find it hard to resist if Madrid president Florentino Perez or Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho makes a move for him.

Per Paul Murphy of ESPN FC (h/t Goal's Chris Burton), Ziege declared Spurs will struggle to keep hold of the hitman after his glorious form, but life will continue if he leaves.

Ziege said:

"Obviously, he's scoring goals for fun.

"He's a strong striker and it depends a bit on him and if he wants to leave.

"He has the option to change [clubs] in the Premier League or if he wants to have experience away from the Premier League. At some stage, if he wants to move on, it will be difficult to keep him.

[...]

"You should always think that one player does not make a club. Obviously, he's a good player, but it's always the same story. For example, you can lose a fantastic goalkeeper and then all of sudden, you find a new one.

"In this case, Spurs might lose a great striker and then find a new one. There's always coming and going and a chance for the next one who's coming."

Benzema signed for Madrid in 2009 from Lyon and has been a productive servant during his nearly nine years at the Bernabeu Stadium.

However, the 30-year-old is beginning to lose his edge, scoring only four goals in La Liga and Europe this term as Madrid misfire.

Jose Felix Diaz of Marca (adapted by Euan McTear) reported Benzema could be surplus to requirements alongside defender Marcelo, but manager Zinedine Zidane retains the backing of the board after a disastrous campaign.

Madridistas have been spoiled in recent years with a plethora of trophies, but they will desire fresh faces as the veteran talents begin to fail.

Benzema remains a solid attacker, but if Kane wants him out of his way if he arrives at the club, his days are surely numbered.

Perez is always quick to react when he sees a downturn in results, and after Barcelona's capture of Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool, Los Blancos will eventually enter the marketplace for a world-class forward.

Kane's development has shocked many in England, and his exploits at Spurs will surely see him move to a bigger team sooner rather than later.

The player is London-born and a Spurs icon, but sentiment and loyalty rarely get in the way of ambition once a genuine superclub comes knocking.