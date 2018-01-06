Philippe Coutinho Barcelona Transfer Reportedly Agreed for £142 Million

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJanuary 6, 2018

Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho controls the ball during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Leicester at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on December 30, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Philippe Coutinho's days at Liverpool appear to be numbered after the Brazil international reportedly agreed a £142 million transfer to Barcelona.

Paul Joyce for The Times reported the player is set to switch to the Camp Nou after a fee was agreed by the two clubs. Joyce also noticed official word on the move could come tonight or tomorrow. 

The attacking midfielder has been consistently linked with a move to Catalonia, and with the January transfer window open it seems the deal has been triggered.

Coutinho was absent from Liverpool's dramatic 2-1 victory against Everton in the third round of the FA Cup on Friday, missing out on a chance to wear the Reds' shirt one last time.

Barca have chased the player since the summer, and the La Liga leaders have consistently knocked at Liverpool's door in order to do business.

The 25-year-old has been in sensational form this season, scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

Related

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Coming Up: Norwich vs. Chelsea FA Cup 3rd Round

    Daniel Zeqiri
    via The Telegraph
    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Barca Set to Announce Coutinho After Agreeing £142M

    Jason Burt,
    via The Telegraph
    World Football logo
    World Football

    Simeone Praises Costa Despite Red Card

    AOL UK Sport
    via AOL UK Sport
    World Football logo
    World Football

    Full FA Cup Third Round Recap

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport