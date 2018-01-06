Philippe Coutinho Barcelona Transfer Reportedly Agreed for £142 Million

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Philippe Coutinho's days at Liverpool appear to be numbered after the Brazil international reportedly agreed a £142 million transfer to Barcelona.

Paul Joyce for The Times reported the player is set to switch to the Camp Nou after a fee was agreed by the two clubs. Joyce also noticed official word on the move could come tonight or tomorrow.

The attacking midfielder has been consistently linked with a move to Catalonia, and with the January transfer window open it seems the deal has been triggered.

Coutinho was absent from Liverpool's dramatic 2-1 victory against Everton in the third round of the FA Cup on Friday, missing out on a chance to wear the Reds' shirt one last time.

Barca have chased the player since the summer, and the La Liga leaders have consistently knocked at Liverpool's door in order to do business.

The 25-year-old has been in sensational form this season, scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.