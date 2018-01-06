Roberto Firmino to Face FA Probe for Alleged Racist Comments to Mason Holgate

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Roberto Firmino will be investigated by the Football Association after the Liverpool forward was alleged to have racially abused Everton defender Mason Holgate in Friday's FA Cup clash between the Merseyside rivals.

The two players collided in the first half of Liverpool's 2-1 victory after Holgate pushed Firmino into the advertising hoardings. The Brazilian reacted angrily and directed words to Holgate, who was clearly upset by something said.

The FA released a statement, per the Guardian's Andy Hunter:



"The FA can confirm that referee Bobby Madley was made aware of an allegation during the Liverpool versus Everton game at Anfield last night and has subsequently reported this to the FA, which will now begin making enquiries into the matter."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke to the media after Virgil van Dijk's debut headed goal gave the Reds their win, but he professed to not having much knowledge on what unfolded between Firmino and Holgate, via Goal.

Hunter also provided quotes from Everton manager Sam Allardyce, who said:

"I'm telling you nothing until whatever systems are used to find out exactly what happened or didn't happen. I am here to talk about football not controversial incidents, because football is my life and anything outside the game has to be dealt with by the authorities. Even if I had or I hadn't [spoken to Holgate] I wouldn't tell anyone in this press conference. That is for others to deal with. I have left that with the director of football and told him to sort that one out."

James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo provided a look at the short statement released by the Reds, which read: “The club & player will fully co-operate with the relevant authorities to ensure the facts are established in a thorough manner if deemed necessary or requested. Whilst the process is ongoing we will not be making any other comment."

Holgate's accusation came one week after the Guardian's Daniel Taylor published an interview with Rhian Brewster. The Liverpool youngster said he's been racially abused seven times on the pitch in 2017 alone.