Arsenal Transfer News: City Consider £35M Alexis Sanchez Move in Latest Rumours

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City would reportedly have to pay as much as £35 million to Arsenal if they want to sign Alexis Sanchez in the January transfer window.

According to Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail, City boss Pep Guardiola is considering making a move for the Chile international in January despite the fact he is set to be available on a free transfer in the summer, with his Arsenal contract expiring at the end of the campaign.

Wheeler suggested City were willing to wait to make their move despite some interest in Sanchez from Paris Saint-Germain. However, Gabriel Jesus' MCL injury, which could sideline him for two months, could prompt the Premier League leaders into a midseason move.

"It's understood that Arsenal would consider offers of £35 million for Sanchez, having turned down a £60 million bid from City in the summer," Wheeler noted. "City have been unwilling to meet that demand for a player who will cost nothing in six months' time but may try to reach a compromise."

Clive Rose/Getty Images

If they were able to land a player of such pedigree in January, it would be a major boost for a team that has set new standards in the top flight. As Daniel Taylor of the Guardian highlighted, Guardiola's men have been imperious:

Much of that is down to the team's remarkable attacking football, and while Jesus isn't a regular starter, he's played his part in some massive games for City.

With the Brazilian set to be sidelined for an extended period of time, Guardiola's apparent desire to bring in another forward is understandable, especially with the Carabao Cup, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League and Premier League still to play for.

Sanchez's arrival would ease any worries the City boss has, as the Chilean has proved himself as one of the finest footballers in the Premier League.

Rafael Hernandez of Barcelona fan site Grup 14 believes the Arsenal man's tenacity would make a big difference to City:

So would his quality. Sanchez has consistently shown he can be the man to make a difference in big games during his time at the Emirates Stadium.

The former Barcelona man is versatile, finds space on the pitch and is dynamic on the ball. Sanchez's shooting, passing and dribbling abilities make him a nightmare for opposition defenders to deal with.

When asked earlier in January about a prospective deal, the City manager was coy, per Goal UK:

However, Guardiola admitted City were "working now for this month but also for the future" when it comes to transfers.

In normal circumstances, to pay £35 million for a footballer of Sanchez's class would represent excellent value for money. But it would be galling for City to shell out so much for someone they could sign for nothing in a few months' time.

Sanchez would provide support and competition for Sergio Aguero during Jesus' injury layoff and would be a major asset in the team's push for the UEFA Champions League too, having only featured in the UEFA Europa League for Arsenal this term.

With that in mind, the temptation to pay up in January will be there for the Etihad Stadium club.