Julius Erving Taken to Hospital for Evaluation Due to Illness

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJanuary 5, 2018

Philadelphia 76ers adviser Julius Iriving sits on stage during the NBA draft lottery in New York, Tuesday, May 20, 2014. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Hall of Famer Julius Erving was taken to the hospital after he fell ill during the Philadelphia 76ers' 114-78 win over the Detroit Pistons at Wells Fargo Center on Friday night. 

"Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius Erving fell ill at tonight's game and was taken to a local hospital, where he is currently being evaluated. He is expected to be released after the evaluation," the Sixers said in a statement relayed by NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jessica Camerato

Erving, who spent 11 years with the Sixers and helped lead them to a 1982-83 NBA title, was in attendance to ring the ceremonial bell before tipoff, according to Camerato. 

Dr. J previously served as a special advisor to ownership, but the team's staff directory indicates he's no longer operating in that role. 

Related

    NBA logo
    NBA

    IT Says Hip Is 80%, Wants to Start Increasing Playing Time

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report
    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Sixers Bully Ball Their Way Back to Big Win Over Pistons

    NBC Sports Philadelphia
    via NBC Sports Philadelphia
    NBA logo
    NBA

    Mejri: Bell 'Called Me N-Word and I Was Not Happy About It'

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report
    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Sixers to Sign Former Kentucky Star James Young to Two-way Contract

    PhillyVoice
    via PhillyVoice