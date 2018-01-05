Julius Erving Taken to Hospital for Evaluation Due to Illness

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Hall of Famer Julius Erving was taken to the hospital after he fell ill during the Philadelphia 76ers' 114-78 win over the Detroit Pistons at Wells Fargo Center on Friday night.

"Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius Erving fell ill at tonight's game and was taken to a local hospital, where he is currently being evaluated. He is expected to be released after the evaluation," the Sixers said in a statement relayed by NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jessica Camerato.

Erving, who spent 11 years with the Sixers and helped lead them to a 1982-83 NBA title, was in attendance to ring the ceremonial bell before tipoff, according to Camerato.

Dr. J previously served as a special advisor to ownership, but the team's staff directory indicates he's no longer operating in that role.