Julius Erving Taken to Hospital for Evaluation Due to Illness

Julius Erving Taken to Hospital for Evaluation Due to IllnessJanuary 5, 2018
Hall of Famer Julius Erving was taken to the hospital after he fell ill during the Philadelphia 76ers' 114-78 win over the Detroit Pistons at Wells Fargo Center on Friday night.
"Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius Erving fell ill at tonight's game and was taken to a local hospital, where he is currently being evaluated. He is expected to be released after the evaluation," the Sixers said in a statement relayed by NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jessica Camerato.
Erving, who spent 11 years with the Sixers and helped lead them to a 1982-83 NBA title, was in attendance to ring the ceremonial bell before tipoff, according to Camerato.
Dr. J previously served as a special advisor to ownership, but the team's staff directory indicates he's no longer operating in that role.