Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson Wants Ross Barkley Chelsea Transfer Investigation

Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson Wants Ross Barkley Chelsea Transfer InvestigationJanuary 5, 2018
Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson has called for an investigation into the transfer of Ross Barkley to Chelsea after the player departed Everton on Friday.
Anderson made a statement on Twitter questioning the details of the deal after Barkley's proposed move to the Premier League champions collapsed in the summer:
Joe Anderson @mayor_anderson
I will be writing to .@premierleague & .@FA calling for investigation into the circumstances around the transfer of Ross Barkley between Everton and Chelsea. Agent pulls transfer on deadline day of £35 million doesn’t play again transfer 4 months later £20 million2018-1-5 17:25:36
Barkley was set to move to west London for £35 million in the summer but eventually left for £20 million less after an extensive period on the sidelines with an injury.
Chelsea have grabbed themselves a bargain, with the England international an attacking threat when fit and firing at his very best.