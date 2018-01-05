Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson Wants Ross Barkley Chelsea Transfer Investigation

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJanuary 5, 2018

The ripped shirt of Everton's Ross Barkley, during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park stadium in Liverpool, England, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson has called for an investigation into the transfer of Ross Barkley to Chelsea after the player departed Everton on Friday. 

Anderson made a statement on Twitter questioning the details of the deal after Barkley's proposed move to the Premier League champions collapsed in the summer:

Barkley was set to move to west London for £35 million in the summer but eventually left for £20 million less after an extensive period on the sidelines with an injury.

Chelsea have grabbed themselves a bargain, with the England international an attacking threat when fit and firing at his very best.

