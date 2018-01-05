Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson Wants Ross Barkley Chelsea Transfer Investigation

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson has called for an investigation into the transfer of Ross Barkley to Chelsea after the player departed Everton on Friday.

Anderson made a statement on Twitter questioning the details of the deal after Barkley's proposed move to the Premier League champions collapsed in the summer:

Barkley was set to move to west London for £35 million in the summer but eventually left for £20 million less after an extensive period on the sidelines with an injury.

Chelsea have grabbed themselves a bargain, with the England international an attacking threat when fit and firing at his very best.