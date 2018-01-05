CFP Director Bill Hancock on 8-Team Playoff: 'That's Not in the Cards'

Doug Benc/Associated Press

Even with more teams having a strong case to be included in the national title conversation this year, College Football Playoff director Bill Hancock doesn't see the current format expanding beyond four teams any time soon.

Hancock addressed the topic of playoff expansion in a meeting with reporters on Friday in Atlanta, site of the College Football Playoff Championship Game between Alabama and Georgia.

"It would take a unanimous vote from all the conferences for that kind of movement to start," Hancock said, via Bill Bender of the Sporting News. "Right now, that's not in the cards."

Alabama was a controversial choice for the fourth and final spot in this year's playoff, ahead of Big Ten champion Ohio State, after missing out on the SEC Championship Game following a Nov. 25 loss against Auburn.

After capping off a 13-0 season with a victory over Auburn in the Peach Bowl, Central Florida head coach Scott Frost said in his postgame press conference the selection committee intentionally kept his team ranked low.

"It wasn't right," Frost told reporters. "I was watching every week, the committee sitting in a room and (deciding) this two-loss team must be better than UCF because UCF is in the American. Or this three-loss team must be better than UCF."

Central Florida athletic director Danny White announced Wednesday the program will claim a national championship and raise a banner in Spectrum Stadium for the team's perfect season.

The current playoff format featuring four teams is expected to run through the duration of its current television agreement with ESPN through 2025.