Chelsea Transfer News: Eden Hazard Rumours Intensify as Player Rejects New Deal

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Eden Hazard has rejected a second offer of a new contract from Chelsea, and the attacker reportedly could be preparing to depart for Real Madrid.

French media outlet RMC (h/t Metro) reported Hazard has refused the Premier League champions' latest terms as they attempt to tie him to Stamford Bridge. The Belgium superstar is already under contract until 2020, but Chelsea wish to extend his stay further.

According to RMC, Hazard has refused to tie himself to the club after two fresh offers which would have made him the highest-paid player in the Blues' history. However, the Belgian is reportedly aware of Los Blancos' interest in his talents and wants to see if the reigning La Liga and UEFA Champions League winners come knocking at the end of the season.

Per RMC, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is "furious" his playmaker has turned down the club's latest contract offer.

Speaking to Le Soir, Hazard's father recently revealed his son had rejected Chelsea's advances, but this had nothing to do with Real's potential interest (h/t Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws):

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has hinted both he and Hazard will pen new deals at the Bridge, claiming his compatriot is happy in west London.

Per Simon Johnson and Ravit Anand of the London Evening Standard, the Blues No. 1 was clear in his assessment.

Courtois said:

"Do Eden and I encourage each other to sign? Yes. He will say ‘if you sign, I will sign’ and I say the same to him!

"I think we are both happy at Chelsea, we both have a good part to play. We have been champions twice in the four seasons I have been here and can have our peak years together at Chelsea."

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Hazard was central to Conte's success last season, with the wizard regaining his incredible form after the Italian's arrival, scoring 16 goals as Chelsea won the Premier League title.

However, the player's trophy-winning exploits continue to put him in the shop window of Europe's superclubs, and Real need to rebuild after a catastrophic start to the current campaign.

Per Belgian TV channel RTL (h/t Sky Sports News), Hazard has previously declared it would be a "dream" to play under Real coach Zinedine Zidane.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Conte knows Hazard's potential loss would have a huge impact on the productivity of his starting XI, and a world-class replacement would cost a similar fee to the amount the Belgian would command.

Hazard has grown into one of the world's best, and it will be no surprise if Real president Florentino Perez targets his capture.

He has provided excellent value since his arrival from Lille in 2012, and the temptation to play for one of the world's greatest clubs will be hugely desirable if an offer arrives next summer.