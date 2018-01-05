Jesse Lingard Leads Manchester United to FA Cup Win vs. Derby County

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United reached the fourth round of the 2018 FA Cup after beating Championship side Derby County 2-0 at Old Trafford on Friday, thanks to goals from Jesse Lingard and substitute Romelu Lukaku.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News confirmed both lineups, with United giving a start to Henrikh Mkhitaryan, while Marcus Rashford led the line up top.

Derby boss Gary Rowett had chosen to leave leading scorer Matej Vydra on the bench, while handing a rest to key defenders Curtis Davies and Chris Baird.

The much-changed Rams held their own for most of the opening 20 minutes, despite some fine play from Paul Pogba and Juan Mata in the United midfield.

Rashford's finishing let the hosts' approach play down, though, when the striker skied over the bar after being played through. It wasn't Rashford's first inexplicable miss, with the 20-year-old heading against the post when it appeared easier to score.

At the other end, Marcus Olsson drew United stand-in goalkeeper Sergio Romero into a fine save.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Pogba tried to break the deadlock from a free-kick, but Scott Carson was equal to it in the Derby goal. The 32-year-old stopper had previously denied a Juan Mata free-kick and was having a fine, but busy half.

United still lacked inspiration after the break, so manager Jose Mourinho introduced strikers Lukaku and Anthony Martial off the bench for Mkhitaryan and Mata.

The Red Devils had more options up front, but their best chances were still falling to Rashford, who squandered a pair of opportunities after being put through by Pogba and Lingard, respectively.

Meanwhile, Rowett responded to Mourinho's changes by finally bringing Vydra on with 23 minutes remaining. The Czech Republic international was soon in the thick of it, getting off a shot in the box after being teed up by Andreas Weimann.

United looked as though they were lurching toward a replay before Lingard lit up the match with a fantastic shot from distance. BBC Sport's Simon Stone described the decisive moment.

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

The wonder strike saved United's blushes with just six minutes remaining, while also equalling Lingard's scoring tally from his previous three seasons, per Luckhurst.

Lukaku scored late to add gloss to the scoreline, but United had been far from impressive on the night. Passage to the next round keeps the 2016 winners involved, but Mourinho will know his side need to play a lot better to go on and lift the cup come May.