Liverpool Defeat Everton 2-1 in 2018 FA Cup; Virgil van Dijk Scores Game-Winner

Liverpool grabbed a late goal against Everton in the third round of the FA Cup at Anfield, as Virgil van Dijk scored the winner on his Reds debut in a 2-1 win on Friday night.

James Milner gave the Reds the lead in the first half with a penalty, but the hosts failed to create much else as the Toffees defended in numbers.

Everton found an equaliser through Gylfi Sigurdsson after 67 minutes, setting up an exciting finale to a Merseyside derby.

Van Dijk headed home with six minutes remaining to cap off a successful first game for his new club since his long-rumored transfer from Southampton.

The hosts gave a first game to record signee Van Dijk as a centre-back in the starting back four. Loris Karius was selected as the goalkeeper, with Mohamed Salah given the night off from duties in the squad after recently returning from Ghana, where he was named the African Footballer of the Year.

Wayne Rooney led the Toffees into battle as they formed a 4-2-3-1, and the former England captain was soon involved in the opening minutes.

The forward was in the referee's book after just seven minutes with a yellow card for an awful challenge on Joe Gomez.

The atmosphere was electric with thousands of Evertonians in the ground, with away teams given large ticket allocations for England's famous cup competition.

Liverpool struggled to find their groove as their opponents presented a tight defensive line typical of Toffees manager Sam Allardyce's style.

Milner had the Reds' best opportunity in the early stages, but his shot flashed across the box as he fired wide after 25 minutes.

Yannick Bolasie worked his way into the contest for Everton, and the winger provided a number of good crosses into the box, but the home team survived the build-up play.

However, it was Liverpool who took the lead after 34 minutes as Milner fired home from the penalty spot. Adam Lallana was fouled by Mason Holgate, allowing the Reds skipper to find the back of the net as he drilled his spot-kick down the middle.

The first half ended with a flashpoint as Holgate shoved Roberto Firmino into the end boards, forcing an angry reaction from the Brazilian as the pair squared up to one another, with the Everton defender clearly aggrieved by the Liverpool player as the referee stepped in.

The Reds were on the front foot in the second half, as Gomez and Lallana missed good opportunities to double the lead.

Rooney was substituted as he stood on the brink of a second yellow card, and the jeers from the Kop were clear as the former Manchester United man departed.

Liverpool played with more intent as the game opened up, and the flow of the match saw both sides intent on finding the back of the net.

The visitors drew level midway through the second half as Sigurdsson finished clinically after a devastating counter-attack from substitute Ademola Lookman off a Liverpool corner.

Everton had their tails up in the final stages as Allardyce's men searched for a winner, but the hero of the day was Van Dijk, scoring with only four minutes remaining to send Anfield into delirium.