LaVar Ball Says Sons LiAngelo, LaMelo Will Join Lonzo on Lakers by 2020

Mindaugas Kulbis/Associated Press

If LaVar Ball has his way, the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers roster will feature his two youngest sons, LiAngelo and LaMelo, playing alongside their brother Lonzo.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference Friday in Lithuania, where LiAngelo and LaMelo are joining Vytautas Prienai, LaVar said all three of his sons will be playing for the Lakers in two years:

It's too early to know what will happen with LaMelo's prospects as an NBA player. He's only 16 years old and wasn't going to be a freshman in college until 2019 prior to signing a contract to play professional basketball overseas.

LaMelo is a well-regarded prospect, with 247Sports rating him as a 5-star talent and No. 15 overall player in the 2019 class.

LiAngelo seems to have the longest odds of becoming an NBA player. One NBA general manager told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski in December that LiAngelo is "not on any of our scouting lists."

Lonzo has had an up-and-down rookie season for the Lakers. He's averaging 10.1 points, 7.1 assists and 6.9 rebounds in 31 games, and a sprained shoulder has sidelined him for the past two weeks.