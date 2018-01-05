Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Cristian Pavon and Alexis Sanchez

ALEJANDRO PAGNI/Getty Images

Arsenal are lining up Boca Juniors starlet Cristian Pavon as Alexis Sanchez's long-term replacement at the Emirates Stadium.

Ed Malyon of The Independent reported the Gunners will attempt to recruit the attacker in the summer, opening the door for Sanchez's potential departure. The Argentina international has been on manager Arsene Wenger's radar for an extended period, and he could now be subject of an offer from the north London giants.

Per Malyon, Boca would want an initial fee of £20 million with add-ons attached to the full deal. However, the Buenos Aires team do not want to sell in January due to their chase of major silverware in South America. Boca could attempt to sign Carlos Tevez, Julio Buffarini and Emmanuel Mas as they revamp their options—making way for Pavon to leave for England.

Epsilon/Getty Images

Pavon has three goals and five assists in the Argentina Superliga after 12 appearances this season.

The attacker is similar to Sanchez in terms of style, but he would struggle to replace the Chilean superstar's goal tally.

Sanchez has eight goals and three assists to his name in the Premier League and Europe this season, despite suffering with injury and poor form at the start of the campaign.

Pavon is a buddle of potential, and Arsenal fans might have to be patient as he develops in a Gunners shirt in a new league.

The player can double as a striker or a winger on either side of the pitch, and could become an excellent foil for Alexandre Lacazette.

Here is the attacker in action:

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants to add Sanchez to his squad in January, but the Sky Blues' board wish to make a move for him when his current deal expires in the summer.

James Robson of the Manchester Evening News reported the injury to Gabriel Jesus has forced Guardiola's hand, and the Spanish boss wants to recruit the Arsenal player immediately.

Guardiola and Sanchez shared a successful spell together at Barcelona, and the pair could form an irresistible combination if the player arrives in Manchester.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The loss of Sanchez would be a catastrophic blow for Wenger, forcing the Frenchman to reinvent his team around a new-look attack.

Pavon could develop into a very good player in the Premier League, but Sanchez is a global superstar who deserves a world-class replacement.

The current City starting XI are already one of the best teams to have ever featured in English football, and the signing of Sanchez could make them the greatest club side in the world.