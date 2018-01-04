Chelsea Transfer News: Ross Barkley Close to Signing After New Bid

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly "close to clinching" a deal to sign Everton midfielder Ross Barkley after they submitted a new offer for the England international.

The Toffees playmaker came close to moving to Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window, but Matt Law of the Telegraph reported Chelsea are now "increasingly confident" and that talks between the two clubs under way.

It's understood Chelsea are seeking a swift resolution on Barkley's future rather than allowing the saga to rage into January, with the Blues willing to pay £15 million to cut a deal this month.

The Times' Paul Joyce recently provided quotes from Everton manager Sam Allardyce giving his view on Barkley's future, and the synopsis was far from hopeful in the long term.

Allardyce said: "The club was resigned before I got here that they were going to lose Ross. I can't see that changing."

The £15 million sum linked with the move is said to be half the figure Chelsea were willing to pay in the summer, although Tottenham Hotspur are also thought to be interested in the 24-year-old.

The Liverpool native joined the Everton academy in 2005 and ascended to first-team duties within five years, once seen as a jewel of the side and one of the figures who could become a regular England international.

But injuries have stunted his progress this season and prevented him from playing this campaign, with Chelsea taking something of a risk by investing in a player who's been sidelined since August.

There's also the argument as to how much Barkley will offer Blues manager Antonio Conte, who already has the likes of Eden Hazard, Willian, Pedro and Danny Drinkwater competing for similar places in the team.