2018 NBA Draft Big Board: How High Will Oklahoma's Trae Young Rise?

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Notable Synergy Sports numbers

Post-ups: 1.035 PPP, 86th percentile (excellent)

Isolation: Roll man: .962 PPP, 44th percentile (average)

Jump shots: 1.034, 66th percentile (very good)

After making an early case as the draft's No. 1 prospect through 2017, Deandre Ayton hasn't let up in January, having gone for 24 points and 14 rebounds against Utah and 26 points at Colorado.

A flawless physical specimen, Ayton has been too much around the basket with his strength, length, athleticism and hands. But it's the skill level he continues to flash that may give him an edge during predraft evaluations.

Ayton is scoring 1.5 points per possession out of isolation (No. 6 in the nation) and 1.035 PPP in the post. And he's made 53.8 percent of his jumpers within 17 feet and 52.4 percent of his jumpers from 17 feet to the arc.

Throw in eight three-point makes and a confident, high release, and Ayton looks poised to eventually become a must-contest shooter.

The only concerns with Ayton are his defensive instincts and that Arizona isn't winning every game despite having the top prospect on the floor. In its loss to Colorado on Saturday, many of Ayton's points came with the team trailing in the second half.

But as we've seen with Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz, NBA scouts show a willingness to overlook defensive questions and losses for offensive upside. And Ayton's is massive. Plus, with his quickness and length, he has excellent defensive tools and time to improve.