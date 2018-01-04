Mohamed Salah Named 2017 CAF African Player of the Year

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah has been named the 2017 CAF African Player of the Year after his outstanding displays at club and international level.

B/R Football confirmed the accolade for the player who has experienced an outstanding 12 months.

The Egyptian has been a huge success since his move from Italy to Anfield, and he has been the driving force behind his country's qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Salah has quickly established himself as a cult hero on Merseyside, and his form has seen him become the Reds' top scorer.

The 25-year-old has scored 22 goals in only 27 appearances in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League this season, making him one of English football's most deadly finishers.

Salah sits just one goal behind Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane in the top scorers standings in the Premier League.

The attacker was a sensation in Serie A last term, scoring 15 goals and providing 11 assists for La Magica.