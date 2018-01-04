Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Kieran Tierney, Mesut Ozil

ANDY BUCHANAN/Getty Images

Manchester United are targeting a potential swoop for Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, as the Red Devils consider selling Juan Mata in order to make room for Arsenal's Mesut Ozil.

Duncan Castles of the Daily Record reported United's scouts are watching the Scotland international along with Fulham prodigy Ryan Sessegnon. The pair are considered "economical options" in a transfer market that is spiralling out of control in terms of fees.

Tierney and Sessegnon would certainly cost substantial figures, but both have many years of top-level football ahead of them in their careers.



According to Castles, manager Jose Mourinho is "impressed" with both youngsters but would like an experienced option as he chooses a new left-back. However, United remain reluctant to invest a huge sum in the position, forcing them to look at burgeoning talent.

Ian Horrocks/Getty Images

United supporters would be pleased to see either individual arrive at Old Trafford, and both are two of the brightest players in the UK.

The club has relied on Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young at full-back this season, and despite their work rate, neither has the quality needed as a regular starter.

Valencia has no assists in the Premier League this term, and Young has three to his name after returning from injury.

Mourinho is desperate to add players who can provide defensive coverage but can also attack with the vigour of a modern wing-back.

At 20, Tierney is one of the most exciting left-backs in Europe and would provide immediate competition to Young and Luke Shaw if he arrives at the Theatre of Dreams.

Here is the Celtic starlet in action:

Ozil continues to be linked with a switch from Arsenal to United, and his arrival could mean the end of Mata's time at Old Trafford.

Francesco Acedo of the Mirror (h/t Metro) reported Inter Milan desire Mata's services in a move that would potentially open the door for Ozil to arrive under Mourinho.

Mata and Ozil are both 29, but the Gunners star is set to be available on a free at the end of the season.

Per Metro, Ozil might be encouraged to join United if he knows Mourinho is willing to sell a primary attacking midfielder.

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Mata is a hugely popular figure at Old Trafford, but the team has failed to be creative during vital crunch matches this term.

Ozil would add a new dimension to Mourinho's tactics, allowing the Portuguese manager the flair he needs to feed Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

All three attackers are desperate for a new No. 10 to open up the space beyond the last man for them, and Ozil has the passing game to cut defences to ribbons every week.

The Germany FIFA World Cup winner has four goals and five assists in the Premier League this season, and he could be the player who helps United close the gap on Manchester City in the next couple of years.