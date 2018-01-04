Copa Del Rey 2018: Round of 16, Leg 1 Results, Updated Fixtures After Thursday

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistJanuary 4, 2018

SORIA, SPAIN - JANUARY 04: Marco Asensio of Real Madrid beats Pablo Larrea of Numancia during the Copa del Rey match between Numancia and Real Madrid at Nuevo Estadio Los Pajarito on January 4, 2018 in Soria, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)
Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Barcelona were held to a 1-1 draw in their Copa del Rey meeting with Celta Vigo on Thursday after Jose Arnaiz scored first in their away trip before Pione Sisto pulled one back for the first-leg hosts.

Real Madrid fared better in their trip to Numancia, emerging 3-0 victors after Gareth Bale and Isco converted penalties for the capital club before Borja Mayoral headed in a third in injury time.

Leganes will take a 1-0 lead to the Estadio de la Ceramica next Wednesday after they defeated Villarreal in the first leg thanks to a second-half strike from Nordin Amrabat.

Espanyol's Gerard Moreno did set his side on course for a home victory, but Jose Morales hit back with fury, scoring one before assisting another to secure a 2-1 win for Levante prior to their home-leg return.

Read on for a roundup of Thursday's Copa del Rey results and a breakdown of the evening's round-of-16 highlights.

               

Thursday's Copa Del Rey Results

Celta Vigo 1-1 Barcelona   

Leganes 1-0 Villarreal

Espanyol 1-2 Levante

Numanica 0-3 Real Madrid          

                

Recap

Bale's penalty opened the scoring at Numancia.
Bale's penalty opened the scoring at Numancia.CESAR MANSO/Getty Images

Barcelona will return to the Camp Nou next Thursday as favourites to advance in this season's Copa despite drawing 1-1 in their trip to Celta in the opening leg, having succeeded with largely a second-string lineup.

Arnaiz lined up in a more central attacking role with Denis Suarez and Aleix Vidal for company either side, rewarding his manager's show of faith with a smart breakthrough in the 15th minute.

Sisto hit back only 15 minutes later, but AFP journalist Kieran Canning gave the impression a rejuvenated Barca lineup would be able to get the job done at the Camp Nou.

Sport's Samuel Marsden also hailed the return to fitness of Ousmane Dembele, who made a cameo appearance after spending months on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

A second-string Real Madrid team were dominant en route to a 3-0 win at Numancia, although manager Zinedine Zidane may have regretted not compiling more of an advantage after Pape Maly Diamanka was sent off for the home side. 

Ousmane Dembele made his return to fitness against Celta
Ousmane Dembele made his return to fitness against Celtafotopress/Getty Images

Bale's 35th-minute penalty opened the door, but it wasn't until the dying minutes that their advantage was really pressed. Carlos Gutierrez gave away a second penalty, which Isco dispatched before Borja Mayoral climbed high to head in a third.

With a host of Zidane's more experienced ranks missing or rested, Los Blancos take a big advantage back to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu before Wednesday's second leg.

Elsewhere, Levante came back from a goal down to snatch a 2-1 victory in their visit to Espanyol, where  Morales converted a penalty to cancel out Gerard Moreno's opener before setting up Ivi for a 74th-minute winner.

Leganes were more successful in their home clash against Villarreal and managed to keep the Yellow Submarine at bay while maintaining a clean sheet ahead of the return trip to face their top-flight peers.

Amrabat cleaned up the scraps from a badly judged header in the defence, holding his marker at bay before converting a scrappy 49th-minute goal that's sure to have a heavy impact on the return leg and final result. 

Related

    Video Play Button
    Featured logo
    Featured

    Splash Bros Knock Down 10 Triples 🔥

    Zac Wassink
    via Bleacher Report
    Featured logo
    Featured

    Steph Just Keeps Getting Better

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report
    Featured logo
    Featured

    Free Agents Who May Get Screwed on Paydays

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report
    Featured logo
    Featured

    MVP Race Is Wide Open Without Harden

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report