Copa Del Rey 2018: Round of 16, Leg 1 Results, Updated Fixtures After Thursday

Barcelona were held to a 1-1 draw in their Copa del Rey meeting with Celta Vigo on Thursday after Jose Arnaiz scored first in their away trip before Pione Sisto pulled one back for the first-leg hosts.

Real Madrid fared better in their trip to Numancia, emerging 3-0 victors after Gareth Bale and Isco converted penalties for the capital club before Borja Mayoral headed in a third in injury time.

Leganes will take a 1-0 lead to the Estadio de la Ceramica next Wednesday after they defeated Villarreal in the first leg thanks to a second-half strike from Nordin Amrabat.

Espanyol's Gerard Moreno did set his side on course for a home victory, but Jose Morales hit back with fury, scoring one before assisting another to secure a 2-1 win for Levante prior to their home-leg return.

Read on for a roundup of Thursday's Copa del Rey results and a breakdown of the evening's round-of-16 highlights.

Thursday's Copa Del Rey Results

Celta Vigo 1-1 Barcelona

Leganes 1-0 Villarreal

Espanyol 1-2 Levante

Numanica 0-3 Real Madrid

Recap

Barcelona will return to the Camp Nou next Thursday as favourites to advance in this season's Copa despite drawing 1-1 in their trip to Celta in the opening leg, having succeeded with largely a second-string lineup.

Arnaiz lined up in a more central attacking role with Denis Suarez and Aleix Vidal for company either side, rewarding his manager's show of faith with a smart breakthrough in the 15th minute.

Sisto hit back only 15 minutes later, but AFP journalist Kieran Canning gave the impression a rejuvenated Barca lineup would be able to get the job done at the Camp Nou.

Sport's Samuel Marsden also hailed the return to fitness of Ousmane Dembele, who made a cameo appearance after spending months on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

A second-string Real Madrid team were dominant en route to a 3-0 win at Numancia, although manager Zinedine Zidane may have regretted not compiling more of an advantage after Pape Maly Diamanka was sent off for the home side.

Bale's 35th-minute penalty opened the door, but it wasn't until the dying minutes that their advantage was really pressed. Carlos Gutierrez gave away a second penalty, which Isco dispatched before Borja Mayoral climbed high to head in a third.

With a host of Zidane's more experienced ranks missing or rested, Los Blancos take a big advantage back to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu before Wednesday's second leg.

Elsewhere, Levante came back from a goal down to snatch a 2-1 victory in their visit to Espanyol, where Morales converted a penalty to cancel out Gerard Moreno's opener before setting up Ivi for a 74th-minute winner.

Leganes were more successful in their home clash against Villarreal and managed to keep the Yellow Submarine at bay while maintaining a clean sheet ahead of the return trip to face their top-flight peers.

Amrabat cleaned up the scraps from a badly judged header in the defence, holding his marker at bay before converting a scrappy 49th-minute goal that's sure to have a heavy impact on the return leg and final result.