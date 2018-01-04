Leicester Reportedly Agree to Riyad Mahrez January Move Amid Arsenal Rumours

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Leicester City have reportedly agreed to allow Riyad Mahrez to leave in January amid speculation linking him with Arsenal.

According to France Football (h/t Metro), the Foxes will let him leave provided a "substantial" offer is made, having turned down multiple offers from AS Roma last summer that did not meet their £40 million valuation of the Algeria international.

Mahrez could serve as a replacement for Alexis Sanchez should he leave Arsenal in January before his contract expires in the summer.

The 2015/16 PFA Players' Player of the Year struggled to recapture his form last season, but he has been revitalised at King Power Stadium this year and has contributed eight goals and as many assists in all competitions.

The 26-year-old is an enormous threat when cutting inside on to his left foot, and he causes his opponents all manner of problems thanks to his electric dribbling and ability to escape defenders almost at will.

As his numbers demonstrate, he's an incisive presence in the final third, whether he's looking to find the net himself or create opportunities for others.

Rob Tanner of the Leicester Mercury noted the key role he played in the Foxes' 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town to kick off the new year:

His colleague James Sharpe believes Mahrez's value has increased given recent market trends:

Amid the inflated prices players are being sold for, the winger is perhaps worth more now than he was in the summer, particularly given his form of late.

Leicester may be willing to part with him at the right price, but that could be higher than the £40 million they wanted for him during the previous transfer window.