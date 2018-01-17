Theo Walcott Completes Transfer to Everton from Arsenal

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Everton have completed the signing of Theo Walcott from Arsenal on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Confirmation of the transfer came on Wednesday, with the forward's 12-year spell with the Gunners coming to an end:

According to David Ornstein of BBC Sport, the Toffees will pay more than £20 million for the 28-year-old.

After the announcement, Walcott issued a statement on the move via his Instagram account:

Although Walcott has a long affinity with Arsenal, the move felt like a necessary one for the England international. After all, the former Southampton man has failed to start a single Premier League game this season.

Walcott enjoyed a fine career at Arsenal, though, and his impact has been a little overlooked, as noted by football writer Jonny Singer:

The summer signing of Alexandre Lacazette pushed Walcott further down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium, with the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Danny Welbeck, Olivier Giroud and Alex Iwobi all getting minutes before him.

At Everton, you suspect he'll play a lot more frequently under manager Sam Allardyce, as the Toffees are desperate for some sort of attacking spark.

Having initially steadied the ship after being appointed, Allardyce has found it tough to get his side scoring goals in recent weeks. As we can see courtesy of ESPN's Richard Jolly, there have been numerous times in recent matches when they've even failed to test the opposition goalkeeper:

Walcott should improve those numbers and will provide a different threat to a team that's been static in the final third as of late.

The forward has always had blistering pace and throughout his career his goalscoring record has been decent. Last term Walcott finished the season with 19 goals in all competitions, and he's grabbed three in the UEFA Europa League and one in the League Cup this season.

However, his form has been inconsistent for a while now, and Ell Bretland is unsure whether he's the right fit for Everton:

With regular games, new challenges and a fresh sense of responsibility, Walcott may find a new lease of life at Everton. He will be hungry to do well, as some red-hot form in the second half of the season may prompt a recall to the England squad for next summer's World Cup.

Walcott will still feel as though he has something to offer at this point in his career, and the Toffees will hope to benefit from that.