Real Madrid Reportedly Eye Mauro Icardi, Alexis Sanchez to Replace Karim Benzema

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly considering Mauro Icardi and Alexis Sanchez as potential replacements for Karim Benzema.

According to Marca's Jose Felix Diaz, club president Florentino Perez, director general Jose Angel Sanchez and manager Zinedine Zidane have come to the decision to recruit another forward, with Icardi and Sanchez among the "key names" being considered.

So too are Harry Kane and Timo Werner, though Real would prefer players who are eligible to play in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages.

Per ESPN's Dermot Corrigan, Zidane has discussed the possibility of recruiting in January:

SB Nation's Lucas Navarrete does not expect the Frenchman to drop his compatriot, though:

Indeed, Zidane has thus far stuck by Benzema despite the striker being in poor form for some time, though he would be wise to consider bringing in another option.

Benzema has only found the net five times in all competitions this season, and he scored just four goals at the Santiago Bernabeu in the whole of 2017.

Sanchez has been better having scored eight times for Arsenal this season, as well as notching one more assist than Benzema with four, though a move away from the Emirates Stadium could see him return to his best.

With only six months left on his current deal, he'd potentially be attainable in January. Having played for Barcelona, though, the Chilean might have to overcome any lingering loyalties were he to join.

As for Icardi, he is enjoying a superb campaign with 17 goals for Inter. As Squawka Football demonstrated, the 24-year-old has proved himself to be an exceptional player:

The Argentinian is a predatory goalscorer who could thrive on the service he'd receive at the Bernabeu, though it's unclear how well he'd fit in alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, who is accustomed to being the focal point of the team.

Nevertheless, it's a shrewd move from Los Blancos to consider their options. If they're unable to add more firepower in January, they'll be relying on Benzema to turn his form around in the second half of the season.