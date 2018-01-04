Thibaut Courtois Says New Chelsea Contract 'Close,' Talks Eden Hazard Rumours

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois insisted on Wednesday he is close to agreeing a new contract with the club and said he believes Eden Hazard will follow suit.

The stopper has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge as of late, since his deal with the Premier League winners is set to expire in 2019. In October, Jose Felix Diaz of Marca reported the uncertainty over his future had triggered interest from Real Madrid.

Courtois settled the nerves of some Chelsea supporters following the club's 2-2 draw against Arsenal on Wednesday, as he insided talks are ongoing and positive, per Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws:

In addition, the Belgium international commented on the future of his compatriot Hazard, insisting he's confident he will agree on an extension and that Chelsea cannot afford to let him move on:

Courtois has grown into one of the most important members of the Blues squad since he became the first-choice goalkeeper in 2014-15.

The former Atletico Madrid man made an immediate impact, helping Jose Mourinho's side win the Premier League title during that campaign. After injuries stunted his form the following year, Courtois was back at his best again last term under Antonio Conte, as Chelsea were again crowned champions.

Courtois has continued to excel for the Blues this season. As he himself relayed on Twitter, he was in exceptional form against Arsenal in Wednesday's 2-2 draw:

The Belgian is among the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, so losing him would be an enormous blow for Chelsea.

Courtois dominates his penalty area like no other 'keeper in the country, as he is authoritative in dealing with crosses into the box. He's aggressive, assured and is always looking to get his side on the front foot. Courtois is an amazing shot-stopper, too.

At 25, he still has plenty of developing to do, and the prospect of him getting even better should excite Chelsea supporters.

As Terreur relayed ahead of the Arsenal game, he's in a fight with David De Gea for the Golden Gloves award this term:

Chelsea fans should also be exuberant about the comments Courtois made regarding Hazard. Last week, the forward's father told Le Soir (h/t Miguel Delaney of The Independent) the Blues No. 10 had turned down a contract offer from the club to keep alive the prospect of a move to Real Madrid.

Clive Mason/Getty Images

While Chelsea still has plenty to play for this season, getting renewals sorted for these crucial figures at both ends of the pitch must be a priority.

As Courtois noted, Hazard would be irreplaceable. But the Chelsea goalkeeper has thrust himself into a similar position of such importance. Should the club tie him down amid supposed interest from the Spanish and European champions, they'd be delighted.