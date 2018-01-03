Braves Trade Rumors: J.T. Realmuto, Christian Yelich Drawing Atlanta Interest

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

If the Miami Marlins decide they want to trade more players from their big league roster, the Atlanta Braves will go after two of their most valuable assets.

Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Braves have had contact with the Marlins to ask about outfielder Christian Yelich and catcher J.T. Realmuto.

Morosi noted talks between the Braves and Marlins "have yet to advance," but Atlanta has a deep pool of prospects to deal from.

Both players have expressed their unhappiness with deals made by the Marlins front office that sent Dee Gordon to the Seattle Mariners, Giancarlo Stanton to the New York Yankees and Marcell Ozuna to the St. Louis Cardinals.

ESPN.com's Jerry Crasnick reported Yelich was going to meet with the front office to let them explain the Marlins' rebuilding plan. Per SiriusXM's Craig Mish, Realmuto requested a trade from the team.

Realmuto hit a career-high 17 home runs last season and has a .280/.322/.428 slash line in 415 games with the Marlins. He's under team control for three more seasons. Yelich, who is under contract through 2021 with 2022 club option, has hit .290/.369/.432 in five MLB seasons.

The Braves will likely have tremendous financial flexibility after next season with only $38.2 million in guaranteed salary commitments in 2019, per Cot's Baseball Contracts.