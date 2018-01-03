Premier League Table: 2018 Standings, Week 23 Fixtures After Week 22 Results

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Chelsea missed the chance to move above Manchester United and back into second place in the Premier League table after being held to a 2-2 draw by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Hector Bellerin's stoppage-time goal secured a point for the Gunners, who sit sixth, a point behind north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, having played a game more.

Here are this week's results, the updated Premier League standings and the next set of fixtures:

Brighton & Hove Albion 2-2 Bournemouth

Burnley 1-2 Liverpool

Stoke City 0-1 Newcastle United

Leicester City 3-0 Huddersfield Town

Everton 0-0 Manchester United 2

Southampton 1-2 Crystal Palace

Swansea City 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United 2-1 West Bromwich Albion

Manchester City 3-1 Watford

Arsenal 2-2 Chelsea

Here's what the table looks like after Wednesday's result:

1. Manchester City: 62

2. Manchester United: 47

3. Chelsea: 46

4. Liverpool: 44

5. Tottenham Hotspur: 40

6. Arsenal: 39

7. Burnley: 34

8. Leicester City: 30

9. Everton: 27

10. Watford: 25

11. Huddersfield Town: 24

12. Brighton & Hove Albion: 23

13. Newcastle United: 22

14. Crystal Palace: 22

15. Bournemouth: 21

16. West Ham United: 21

17. Southampton: 20

18. Stoke City: 20

19. West Bromwich Albion: 16

20. Swansea City: 16

Ahead of Week 23's fixtures, Tottenham Hotspur face West Ham United on Thursday, a match that was due to take place on New Year's Eve but was postponed for safety reasons.

Week 23 Fixtures

Saturday, January 13

Crystal Palace vs. Burnley

Huddersfield Town vs. West Ham United

Newcastle United vs. Swansea City

West Bromwich Albion vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Watford vs. Southampton

Chelsea vs. Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton

Sunday, January 14

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal

Liverpool vs. Manchester City

Monday, January 15

Manchester United vs. Stoke City

Wednesday Recap

Arsenal and Chelsea played out an entertaining first half at the Emirates, and it was something of a surprise there were no goals after an eventful first 45 minutes.

A bright start saw Alvaro Morata miss a glorious chance to open the scoring after Victor Moses caught the Arsenal defence napping and sent the striker clean through on goal.

The Spaniard had just goalkeeper Petr Cech to beat but managed to sidefoot a tame effort well wide of the post.

Football writer Simon Harrison said Morata needs to improve or risk FIFA 2018 World Cup disappointment:

The action then switched to the other end with Ainsley Maitland-Niles tumbling in the box and Arsenal appealing for a penalty, which was correctly denied.

However, the ball then broke to Alexis Sanchez who fired a shot at goal but saw it tipped on to the post by Thibaut Courtois. The forward could only watch on as the ball then rolled along the goal line and hit the other post before being claimed by the Chelsea goalkeeper.

Alexandre Lacazette then forced Courtois into a good save as he dived low to his right to keep his effort out before Mesut Ozil fired an effort just wide.

Chelsea then went close right at the end of the half as Eden Hazard did superbly to drift from the left into a central position before teeing up Cesc Fabregas who could not find the target.

Squawka Football showed how close the first half was:

The second half started in similar style with Cech saving from Hazard and Marcos Alonso, and Courtois then blocking a Lacazette effort.

The Evening Standard's Simon Johnson noted the importance of the two goalkeepers:

Arsenal continued to press and got the goal their dominance deserved just after the hour mark.

Jack Wilshere started and finished the move, surging into the box and picking up possession before firing a fierce shot past Courtois at his near post.

Marca's Chris Winterburn was impressed with Arsenal's intensity:

However, the lead did not last long as Chelsea were awarded a penalty after Bellerin tangled with Hazard and the Belgian went down before converting the spot-kick.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella said there was minimal contact between the pair:

Chelsea then went ahead with just six minutes of normal time remaining. Willian picked out fellow substitute Davide Zappacosta who raced down the right and crossed for Alonso to sweep home.

There was still time for more drama, Bellerin equalising in stoppage-time with a superb half-volley before Morata saw a shot blocked by Cech and Zappacosta smashed the follow-up against the bar in a frantic finale.