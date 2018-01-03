Premier League Table: 2018 Standings, Week 23 Fixtures After Week 22 Results

Premier League Table: 2018 Standings, Week 23 Fixtures After Week 22 ResultsJanuary 3, 2018
Chelsea missed the chance to move above Manchester United and back into second place in the Premier League table after being held to a 2-2 draw by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.
Hector Bellerin's stoppage-time goal secured a point for the Gunners, who sit sixth, a point behind north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, having played a game more.
Here are this week's results, the updated Premier League standings and the next set of fixtures:
Brighton & Hove Albion 2-2 Bournemouth
Burnley 1-2 Liverpool
Stoke City 0-1 Newcastle United
Leicester City 3-0 Huddersfield Town
Everton 0-0 Manchester United 2
Southampton 1-2 Crystal Palace
Swansea City 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United 2-1 West Bromwich Albion
Manchester City 3-1 Watford
Arsenal 2-2 Chelsea
Here's what the table looks like after Wednesday's result:
1. Manchester City: 62
2. Manchester United: 47
3. Chelsea: 46
4. Liverpool: 44
5. Tottenham Hotspur: 40
6. Arsenal: 39
7. Burnley: 34
8. Leicester City: 30
9. Everton: 27
10. Watford: 25
11. Huddersfield Town: 24
12. Brighton & Hove Albion: 23
13. Newcastle United: 22
14. Crystal Palace: 22
15. Bournemouth: 21
16. West Ham United: 21
17. Southampton: 20
18. Stoke City: 20
19. West Bromwich Albion: 16
20. Swansea City: 16
Full standings available, per BBC Sport
Ahead of Week 23's fixtures, Tottenham Hotspur face West Ham United on Thursday, a match that was due to take place on New Year's Eve but was postponed for safety reasons.
Week 23 Fixtures
Saturday, January 13
Crystal Palace vs. Burnley
Huddersfield Town vs. West Ham United
Newcastle United vs. Swansea City
West Bromwich Albion vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Watford vs. Southampton
Chelsea vs. Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton
Sunday, January 14
Bournemouth vs. Arsenal
Liverpool vs. Manchester City
Monday, January 15
Manchester United vs. Stoke City
Wednesday Recap
Arsenal and Chelsea played out an entertaining first half at the Emirates, and it was something of a surprise there were no goals after an eventful first 45 minutes.
A bright start saw Alvaro Morata miss a glorious chance to open the scoring after Victor Moses caught the Arsenal defence napping and sent the striker clean through on goal.
The Spaniard had just goalkeeper Petr Cech to beat but managed to sidefoot a tame effort well wide of the post.
Football writer Simon Harrison said Morata needs to improve or risk FIFA 2018 World Cup disappointment:
Simon Harrison @simonhfootball
Alvaro Morata just isn’t a killer. Has a lot of improving to do in a short space of time if Julen Lopetegui is to have faith in him on a big stage.2018-1-3 19:59:30
The action then switched to the other end with Ainsley Maitland-Niles tumbling in the box and Arsenal appealing for a penalty, which was correctly denied.
However, the ball then broke to Alexis Sanchez who fired a shot at goal but saw it tipped on to the post by Thibaut Courtois. The forward could only watch on as the ball then rolled along the goal line and hit the other post before being claimed by the Chelsea goalkeeper.
Alexandre Lacazette then forced Courtois into a good save as he dived low to his right to keep his effort out before Mesut Ozil fired an effort just wide.
Chelsea then went close right at the end of the half as Eden Hazard did superbly to drift from the left into a central position before teeing up Cesc Fabregas who could not find the target.
Squawka Football showed how close the first half was:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea HT: Shots: 6-7 Pass accuracy: 86%-84% Chances created: 4-6 Possession: 57%-43% A lively first half sees Alexis Sanchez hit both posts and Alvaro Morata miss a one-on-one. https://t.co/UQxRyrWFMn2018-1-3 20:35:14
The second half started in similar style with Cech saving from Hazard and Marcos Alonso, and Courtois then blocking a Lacazette effort.
The Evening Standard's Simon Johnson noted the importance of the two goalkeepers:
Simon Johnson @sjstandardsport
This is turning into Cech v Courtois #ARSCHE2018-1-3 20:51:11
Arsenal continued to press and got the goal their dominance deserved just after the hour mark.
Jack Wilshere started and finished the move, surging into the box and picking up possession before firing a fierce shot past Courtois at his near post.
Marca's Chris Winterburn was impressed with Arsenal's intensity:
Chris Winterburn @cmwinterburn
A really fantastic five minutes from Arsenal ends in Wilshere's goal. Relentless pressing has forced three mistakes, Ozil in absolutely fine form. This is an example of the good Arsenal.2018-1-3 21:05:18
However, the lead did not last long as Chelsea were awarded a penalty after Bellerin tangled with Hazard and the Belgian went down before converting the spot-kick.
Goal's Nizaar Kinsella said there was minimal contact between the pair:
Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella
Just like Wilshere, Hazard probably dived, definitely too soft. I could see minimal contact which might save him any chance retrospective action. #ARSCHE #CFC2018-1-3 21:09:56
Chelsea then went ahead with just six minutes of normal time remaining. Willian picked out fellow substitute Davide Zappacosta who raced down the right and crossed for Alonso to sweep home.
There was still time for more drama, Bellerin equalising in stoppage-time with a superb half-volley before Morata saw a shot blocked by Cech and Zappacosta smashed the follow-up against the bar in a frantic finale.