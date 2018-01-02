Previews and Predictions for the 2018 US Figure Skating ChampionshipsJanuary 2, 2018
Previews and Predictions for the 2018 US Figure Skating Championships
From Peggy Fleming and Dorothy Hamill to Michelle Kwan and Sarah Hughes, American female figure skaters have always boosted the medal count and the TV ratings.
This year, if you want to see something about medal-favorite US women, go to the theater and watch I, Tonya, a film reliving the drama between Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan (the latter, a two-time medalist). No American woman has been on the medal stand since Sasha Cohen took silver in 2006.
Instead, the USA has a wide-open competition for the women's qualifying spots. The up-and-down US men are up again, and a country that once barely knew what ice dancing was is now a juggernaut that keeps turning out dance phenoms.
We're not overhyping here. One skater and one pair of skaters set world junior records last year, and they're not likely to make this team.
The US Championships don't strictly determine the Olympic team. But they are the last chance to make a good or bad impression before punching a ticket to Pyeongchang next month.
Here's how, what and why to watch ...
How to Make the Team
In 2014, the top three women at the US Championships were Gracie Gold, Polina Edmunds and Mirai Nagasu.
The team selected to go to Sochi: Gold, Edmunds and Ashley Wagner.
US Figure Skating chose Wagner because she had been better than Nagasu in international competition. The decision was controversial but somewhat vindicated down the road. Wagner had a so-so Sochi performance, helping the USA take bronze in the team event and placing seventh individually, but the experience propelled her to silver in the 2016 World Championships. No US woman had medaled at the World Championships since Kimmie Meissner and Sasha Cohen took gold and bronze in 2006.
Officially, the selection criteria will weigh the following events in order of priority, according to NBCOlympics.com:
2018 U.S. Championships
2017 Grand Prix Final
2017 World Championships
2017 Grand Prix Series
2017 Four Continents Championships
2017 U.S. Championships
2017 World Junior Championships
2017 Junior Grand Prix Final
You'll see references to these results throughout these slides.
But the selectors don't use a points system. They can't. No one skater is likely to be involved in all eight of those events.
So you're going to see two judgments this week. The first will be judges using the points system figure skating has used for a decade and change, giving points per jump or spin in addition to some overall scores. The second will be a committee deciding who gets to go to the Games.
When and How to Watch
If you're tuning into figure skating for the first time, you're in for a treat. NBC's broadcasts feature the wonderful duo of Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, who bring three key elements to the airwaves:
1. They know their stuff. Lipinski won the 1998 Olympic gold at age 15. Weir has a World Championship medal along with two Olympic appearances and three US titles.
2. They can explain their stuff. If a skater does something that will or will not impress the judges, you'll hear about it instantly. Alongside veteran broadcaster Terry Gannon, they guide the audience through an often-befuddling sport.
3. They're charming and entertaining. Aside from figure skating, they've done event coverage on the Super Bowl, the Kentucky Derby, at least one dog show, and the Academy Awards. They've even commented on people skating at Rockefeller Center.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qtPnvRJ6YKY
Each discipline has a short program and a free program. Here's the full schedule from NBC's site. All times ET.
Wednesday, 11 p.m.-1 a.m.: Women’s short program (NBCSN)
Thursday, 4-6:30 p.m.: Pairs short program (starting on Olympic Channel; shifting to NBCSN at 5)
Thursday, 8:30 p.m.-midnight: Men’s short program (NBCSN)
Friday, 4-6:30 p.m.: Ice dancing short program (NBCSN)
Friday, 8-11 p.m.: Women's free program (NBC)
Saturday, 4-6 p.m.: Pairs free program (NBC)
Saturday, 8-11 p.m.: Men's free program (NBC)
Sunday, 3-6 p.m.: Ice dancing free program (NBC)
Women's Competition
Grand Prix Final: none
World Championships: Chen 4th, Wagner 7th, Bell 12th
Grand Prix events: Tennell 3rd (USA), Wagner 3rd (Canada), Nagasu 4th (Japan), Hicks 4th (Canada), Bell 6th (Russia), Chen 7th (Canada)/8th (USA), Edmunds and Glenn no points.
Four Continents: Nagasu 3rd, Bell 6th, Chen 12th
U.S. Championships: Chen, Wagner, Bell, Nagasu, Zhang
World Junior Championships: Tennell 7th
Junior Grand Prix Final: none
204.10 Tennell
194.46 Nagasu
188.56 Bell
183.94 Wagner
183.85 Wang
182.80 Chen
182.57 Hicks
215.39 Wagner (2016)
204.10 Tennell
199.29 Chen
194.95 Nagasu
191.59 Bell (2016)
187.50 Edmunds (2014)
183.85 Wang
183.60 Glenn (2016)
183.12 Hicks (2015)
176.48 Zhang (2007)
Karen Chen is the defending champion, and her fourth-place finish at the 2017 World Championships clinched a third spot for the USA in this year's Olympics. She's still just 18. The bad news: Neither she nor any other US woman had a good Grand Prix season.
Gracie Gold, who finished fourth in the 2014 Olympics and two World Championships after that, ended her 2017-18 season to seek treatment for depression, anxiety and an eating disorder. That leaves the holdovers from 2014, along with a couple of young skaters on the upswing.
Other events may have skaters who'll make the squad even if they're not in the top three in San Jose. This one isn't certain. Wagner has the resume, but would she get another call with another fourth-place finish? That might depend on who finishes in front of her. If an upstart skater barely edges her for third, sure. If she finishes fifth behind at least three skaters whose performances in the last 18 months equal or better Wagner's?
Surely in with podium finish:
Chen (see above)
Ashley Wagner: Aside from 2014, she has been on the US Championships podium for the past six years, winning three. Last year was eventful, to say the least: She revealed her struggle with concussions, posted a photo of an alleged intruder, withdrew from Skate America in mid-skate due to an ankle infection, and changed her free skate.
Mirai Nagasu: A 16-year-old Olympian in 2010, finishing fourth, then controversially omitted in favor of Wagner in 2014. The last four years have not been great: no better than fourth in the US Championships, no Grand Prix Finals and only one World Championship appearance (10th).
Mariah Bell: Breakthrough season last year for the 21-year-old.
Bradie Tennell: The only US woman to break the 200-point mark this season (at Skate America), and she won't turn 20 until the end of the month.
These skaters might need some help, even with a podium finish:
Polina Edmunds: Followed up her stunning second-place finish (at age 15) at the 2014 U.S. Championships with a ninth-place finish in the Olympics, two straight eighth-place finishes at Worlds and a win at the 2015 Four Continents. But since taking second again in the 2016 U.S. Championships, she has struggled with a foot injury, missing a season and a half before returning this season with lackluster results.
Caroline Zhang: Any award for sheer perseverance? Her career high was in her only Grand Prix Final ... in 2007.
Courtney Hicks: Has two Grand Prix event medals but has trended downward in the US Championships from fourth in 2013 to 12th last year.
Angela Wang: Good score of 183.85 in October’s Finlandia Trophy.
RELEVANT RESULTS FROM 2017 (Grand Prix events in fall; other events last spring; * - not participating in this week’s US Championships)
2017-18 SEASON BEST SCORES
CAREER BEST SCORES (2017 unless noted)
Pairs Competition
Grand Prix Final: none
World Championships: Knierim/Knierim 10th, Denney/Frazier 20th
Grand Prix events: Knierim/Knierim 5th/5th (Japan/USA), Castelli/Tran 6th (France), Cain/LeDuc 6th (China). Denney/Frazier and Stellato/Bartholomay no points.
Four Continents: Knierim/Knierim 6th, Denney/Frazier 8th, Cain/LeDuc 9th
US Championships: Denney/Frazier, Castelli/Tran, Cain/LeDuc, Stellato/Bartholomay, Jessica Pfund / Joshua Santillan
World Junior Championships: Liu/Johnson 7th
Junior Grand Prix Final: none
192.51 Knierim/Knierim
181.40 Liu/Johnson
177.15 Castelli/Tran
176.35 Cain/LeDuc
172.95 Denney/Frazier
207.96 Knierim/Knierim (2016)
192.65 Denney/Frazier (2016)
182.02 Kayne/O’Shea (2016)
181.40 Liu/Johnson
177.15 Castelli/Tran
Not exactly this country's strong suit. In fact, the USA earned only one spot in the Olympics.
In with a win:
Alexa Scimeca Knierim/Chris Knierim: Four top-10 finishes at Worlds and scores that are well ahead of the pack. And it’s tough to top this comeback story last year: She was ill on their wedding day in June 2016 and for months afterwards. They were named to the World Championship team in 2017 despite missing the U.S. Championships and went on to smash the 200-point barrier for the second time. No other U.S. pair has done so.
Likely in with a win:
Haven Denney/Brandon Frazier: Won the U.S. title in the Knierims’ absence last year, bouncing back from missing a season through Denney’s knee injury.
Need to dazzle:
Chelsea Liu/Brian Johnson: The great young hopes were seventh in last year’s World Junior Championships, down from fifth the year before.
Marissa Castelli/Mervin Tran: Castelli was ninth in the 2014 Olympics with Simon Shnapir.
Tarah Kayne/Danny O’Shea: Great year in 2015-16 -- won the U.S. title and finished 13th in Worlds and set a career high of 182.02 at Four Continents. Withdrew from last year’s U.S. Championships when Kayne suffered a concussion in the short program.
Ashley Cain/Timothy LeDuc: Set a career best of 176.35 this season.
RELEVANT RESULTS FROM 2017 (Grand Prix events in fall; other events last spring)
2017-18 SEASON BEST SCORES
CAREER BEST SCORES (2017 unless noted)
Men's Competition
Grand Prix Final: Chen 1st, Rippon 5th, Brown 6th
World Championships: Chen 6th, Brown 7th
Grand Prix events: Chen 1st/1st (Russia/USA), Rippon 2nd/2nd (Japan/USA), Brown 2nd/4th (Canada/Japan), Aaron 3rd/7th (China/France), Zhou 4th (China), Miner 6th (USA), Hochstein no points.
US Championships: Chen, Zhou, Brown, Hochstein, Miner, Timothy Dolensky, Sean Rabbitt, Aaron, Jordan Moeller
World Junior Championships: Zhou 1st, Krasnozhon 8th, Andrew Torgashev 25th
Junior Grand Prix Final: Krasnozhon 1st, *Camden Pulkinen 2nd, Torgashev 6th
293.79 Chen
266.45 Rippon
261.56 Aaron
261.14 Brown
256.66 Zhou
236.35 Krasnozhon
233.72 Miner
307.46 Chen
273.67 Brown
267.53 Rippon (2016)
261.56 Aaron
258.11 Zhou
248.92 Miner (2015)
237.25 Hochstein (2016)
236.35 Krasnozhon
Don't believe the US men are contenders? Consider this: Only six skaters qualify for each year's Grand Prix Final, and this season, the USA had half of them.
And there's a name you definitely need to know ...
Virtual lock, even if disaster strikes:
Nathan Chen: The USA’s best by any measure — highest scorer ever, defending champion, Four Continents champion and second in Grand Prix final last season, then won both Grand Prix starts and the Grand Prix final this season. Made World Championship debut last season (missed 2016 event after suffering an injury in the US Championships' exhibition gala) and finished sixth. And he's only 18.
Surely in with podium finish:
Adam Rippon: The two-time World Junior champion (2008 and 2009) won the Four Continents and finished sixth in the World Championships back in 2010. The next few seasons weren’t as strong, though he matched that sixth-place finish in 2016. His career resurgence continued with two Grand Prix Final appearances.
Jason Brown: The returning Olympian (part of the bronze medal team and ninth individually in 2014) followed up with two World Championship appearances — fourth in 2015, seventh in 2017. He was a first-time Grand Prix finalist in December, finishing sixth.
Likely in with podium finish:
Max Aaron: Earned one of each of the top four places in U.S. Championships from 2013 to 2016 — first, third, fourth second — then dropped to ninth last year. Finished seventh, eighth and eighth in three World Championship appearances. Set his career best this season.
Vincent Zhou: 2017 World Junior champion (with the best score ever by a junior) and U.S. runner-up wasn’t great in his first Grand Prix season, but this is a sport that loves emerging juniors, and the 17-year-old’s scores are competitive with everyone but Chen.
Needs to dazzle:
Ross Miner: Three-time US Championship medalist but not since 2013.
Alexei Krasnozhon: Moved from Russia to the USA in 2013 and is still just 17 years old. U.S. junior champion last year and Junior Grand Prix Final champion in December.
Grant Hochstein: Two-time national collegiate champion for Wayne State in 2010 and 2011, then very little at top level until 2015-16, when he posted the first of two straight fourth-place finishes at the U.S. Championships and placed 10th at the 2016 World Championships.
RELEVANT RESULTS FROM 2017 (Grand Prix events in fall; other events last spring; * - participating in juniors rather than seniors in this week’s US Championships)
2017-18 SEASON BEST SCORES
CAREER BEST SCORES (2017 unless noted)
Ice Dancing Competition
Grand Prix Final: Shibutani/Shibutani 3rd, Hubbell/Donohue 4th, Chock/Bates 5th
World Championships: Shibutani/Shibutani 3rd, Chock/Bates 7th, Hubbell/Donohue 9th
Grand Prix events: Shibutani/Shibutani 1st/1st (Russia/USA), Chock/Bates 2nd/2nd (China/France), Hubbell/Donohue 3rd/2nd (Canada/Japan), Hawayek/Baker 4th/5th (Canada/USA), McNamara/Carpenter 5th (China), Pogrebinsky/Benoit and Parsons/Parsons no points
Four Continents: Shibutani/Shibutani 2nd, Chock/Bates 3rd, Hubbell/Donohue 4th
US Championships: Shibutani/Shibutani, Chock/Bates, Hubbell/Donohue, Pogrebinsky/Benoit, Hawayek/Baker
World Junior Championships: Parsons/Parsons 1st, McNamara/Carpenter 7th
Junior Grand Prix Final: *Christina Carreira / Anthony Ponomarenko 2nd
194.25 Shibutani/Shibutani
189.43 Hubbell/Donohue
187.15 Chock/Bates
165.20 Hawayek/Baker
163.14 Parsons/Parsons
160.51 McNamara/Carpenter
154.14 Pogrebinsky/Benoit
194.25 Shibutani/Shibutani
189.43 Hubbell/Donohue
189.01 Chock/Bates
177.36 Hawayek/Baker (2016)
167.81 Pogrebinsky/Benoit (2016)
164.83 Parsons/Parsons
163.65 McNamara/Carpenter (2016)
Hard to remember the days in which the USA was a non-factor in this event. Tanith Belbin and Ben Agosto took silver in 2006 along with a bunch of World Championship medals, then barely missed a second medal in 2010 while Meryl Davis and Charlie White kept the USA in silver. Davis and White came in 2014 for gold. Now there’s hardly a podium without an American, and three teams are legit medal threats.
(You may see Tanith Belbin White doing some commentary on figure skating and the occasional other Olympic event. Yes, she married Charlie White.)
Virtual lock, even if disaster strikes:
Maia Shibutani / Alex Shibutani: You’ve seen the “Shib Sibs” in ad campaigns, and they’re not just a marketer’s dream. From ninth in the 2014 Games, they’ve moved up to second and third in the last two World Championships, and they have the second-best all-time US score behind Davis and White.
Surely in with podium finish:
Madison Chock / Evan Bates: Slipping a bit in the World Championships — second in 2015, third in 2016, seventh last year — but their career best was set in April.
Madison Hubbell / Zachary Donohue: Never higher than sixth in the World Championships but fourth in this year’s Grand Prix Final.
Need to dazzle:
Kaitlin Hawayek / Jean-Luc Baker: The 2014 World Junior champions would probably make the Olympics from almost any country outside North America.
Elliana Pogrebinsky / Alex Benoit: Fourth-place finishers in last year’s US Championships, their first year out of juniors.
Rachel Parsons / Michael Parsons: Won last year’s World Junior Championship with the best junior score ever — 164.83. This year’s best of 163.14 is close.
Lorraine McNamara / Quinn Carpenter: 2016 World Junior champions slipped to seventh last year.
RELEVANT RESULTS FROM 2017 (Grand Prix events in fall; other events last spring; * - participating in juniors rather than seniors in this week’s US Championships))
2017-18 SEASON BEST SCORES
CAREER BEST SCORES (2017 unless noted)
Lights, Camera ... Music!
The same International Skating Union database that gives us the top scores in each event also tells us each skater's current musical selections. Yes, it's a hefty dose of classical music and the occasional Broadway or film score (Max Aaron has Les Mis for his short program and Phantom of the Opera for his free skate, and brace yourself for a lot of Moulin Rouge), but if you like a bit of Top 40 or even some classic rock, keep an ear out for these selections:
MEN
Jason Brown, short program: The Room Where It Happens (from Hamilton)
Vincent Zhou, short program: Chasing Cars by Snow Patrol
Timothy Dolensky, short program: Awake My Soul by Mumford and Sons
Adam Rippon, free skate: O by Coldplay
Ross Miner, free skate: Queen medley (hence the Freddie Mercury photo above)
WOMEN
Starr Andrews, short program: Fever by Beyonce
Starr Andrews, free skate: One Moment in Time by Whitney Houston
PAIRS
Haven Denney / Brandon Frazier, short program: All of Me by John Legend
Tarah Kayne / Danny O'Shea, short program: Take Me to Church by Hozier
Chelsea Liu / Brian Johnson, short program: The Way You Make Me Feel and Black or White, both by Michael Jackson
Marissa Castelli / Mervin Tran, short program: Fallin' by Alicia Keys
Haven Denney / Brandon Frazier, free skate: Who Wants to Live Forever by Queen
Marissa Castelli / Mervin Tran, free skate: Woman by Shawn Phillips
ICE DANCE
Kaitlin Hawayek / Jean-Luc Baker, short program: includes Sean Paul and Pitbull
Maia Shibutani / Alex Shibutani, free skate: Paradise by Coldplay
Madison Hubbell / Zachary Donohue, free skate: Across the Sky (instrumental) by Rag'n'Bone Man
Madison Chock / Evan Bates, free skate: Imagine by John Lennon
Olympic Outlook
Whatever happens in San Jose, the USA will send a strong team to the Olympics. But how will they stack up globally?
TEAM EVENT: According to the ISU's convoluted points system, the best overall team right now is Canada, closely followed by the athletes not representing Russia. The USA is third, a considerable distance ahead of Japan. If the Russian athletes are at all shaken by their country's Olympic ban, perhaps the USA can grab silver. Beating Canada for gold would be quite the upset, and it wouldn't be a shock if Japan takes bronze away from the USA.
Projection: Canada, Olympic athletes from Russia, USA
MEN: Japan is dominant here, with defending world and Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu (who trains in Canada with the legendary Brian Orser) far ahead of the pack with a career best of 330.43. But Hanyu has had injury problems this season, and Nathan Chen beat Japan's Shoma Uno to win the Grand Prix Final by exactly 0.5 points. Russia's Mikhail Kolyada was a close third.
Projection: Uno, Chen, Hanyu
WOMEN: Russia's Alina Zagitova (age 15, world junior champion) and Maria Sotskova were 1-2 in the Grand Prix Final ahead of Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond and Italian veteran Carolina Kostner. The only American whose career best would have been competitive in that competition (third place, barely) is Ashley Wagner. The best-ever score in this event belongs to yet another Russian, Evgenia Medvedeva, whose participation next month is uncertain due to injury and the whole "Russian ban" thing. Japan also has two legit contenders in Satoko Miyahara and Kaori Sakamoto.
Projection: Zagitova, Osmond, Kostner
PAIRS: The Knierims lead the way for the USA this season at an uninspiring 16th on the season's scoring list. Even their career best would only place them eighth this season.
Projection: Aljona Savchenko / Bruno Massot (Germany, Grand Prix Final winners), Sui Wenjing / Han Cong (China, world champions), Meagan Duhamel / Eric Radford (Canada)
ICE DANCE: For nearly a generation, Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir have battled the great Americans for the top place on the podium. They won gold in 2010, took two years off after taking silver in 2014, then merely came back to win the World Championships and set their career best (199.86) at Skate Canada in October. But someone finally broke the 200-point mark, and it was the French couple of Gabriella Papadakis / Guillaume Cizeron, the world champions in Virtue/Moir's two-year absence and the Grand Prix Final winners ahead of the Canadians. The Shib Sibs have an outside chance of getting into the top two, and two more American duos are set to pounce if someone should stumble.
Projection: Virtue/Moir, Papadakis/Cizeron, Shibutani/Shibutani
So that's three medals for the USA if things go reasonably well. Four would be difficult. Two should be reasonably certain.