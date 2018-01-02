Previews and Predictions for the 2018 US Figure Skating Championships

3 of 8

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

Karen Chen is the defending champion, and her fourth-place finish at the 2017 World Championships clinched a third spot for the USA in this year's Olympics. She's still just 18. The bad news: Neither she nor any other US woman had a good Grand Prix season.

Gracie Gold, who finished fourth in the 2014 Olympics and two World Championships after that, ended her 2017-18 season to seek treatment for depression, anxiety and an eating disorder. That leaves the holdovers from 2014, along with a couple of young skaters on the upswing.

Other events may have skaters who'll make the squad even if they're not in the top three in San Jose. This one isn't certain. Wagner has the resume, but would she get another call with another fourth-place finish? That might depend on who finishes in front of her. If an upstart skater barely edges her for third, sure. If she finishes fifth behind at least three skaters whose performances in the last 18 months equal or better Wagner's?

Surely in with podium finish:

Chen (see above)

Ashley Wagner: Aside from 2014, she has been on the US Championships podium for the past six years, winning three. Last year was eventful, to say the least: She revealed her struggle with concussions, posted a photo of an alleged intruder, withdrew from Skate America in mid-skate due to an ankle infection, and changed her free skate.

Mirai Nagasu: A 16-year-old Olympian in 2010, finishing fourth, then controversially omitted in favor of Wagner in 2014. The last four years have not been great: no better than fourth in the US Championships, no Grand Prix Finals and only one World Championship appearance (10th).

Mariah Bell: Breakthrough season last year for the 21-year-old.

Bradie Tennell: The only US woman to break the 200-point mark this season (at Skate America), and she won't turn 20 until the end of the month.

These skaters might need some help, even with a podium finish:

Polina Edmunds: Followed up her stunning second-place finish (at age 15) at the 2014 U.S. Championships with a ninth-place finish in the Olympics, two straight eighth-place finishes at Worlds and a win at the 2015 Four Continents. But since taking second again in the 2016 U.S. Championships, she has struggled with a foot injury, missing a season and a half before returning this season with lackluster results.

Caroline Zhang: Any award for sheer perseverance? Her career high was in her only Grand Prix Final ... in 2007.

Courtney Hicks: Has two Grand Prix event medals but has trended downward in the US Championships from fourth in 2013 to 12th last year.

Angela Wang: Good score of 183.85 in October’s Finlandia Trophy.

RELEVANT RESULTS FROM 2017 (Grand Prix events in fall; other events last spring; * - not participating in this week’s US Championships)

Grand Prix Final: none

World Championships: Chen 4th, Wagner 7th, Bell 12th

Grand Prix events: Tennell 3rd (USA), Wagner 3rd (Canada), Nagasu 4th (Japan), Hicks 4th (Canada), Bell 6th (Russia), Chen 7th (Canada)/8th (USA), Edmunds and Glenn no points.

Four Continents: Nagasu 3rd, Bell 6th, Chen 12th

U.S. Championships: Chen, Wagner, Bell, Nagasu, Zhang

World Junior Championships: Tennell 7th

Junior Grand Prix Final: none

2017-18 SEASON BEST SCORES

204.10 Tennell

194.46 Nagasu

188.56 Bell

183.94 Wagner

183.85 Wang

182.80 Chen

182.57 Hicks

