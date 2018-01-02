Report: Philippe Coutinho to Miss Everton Match Amid Latest Transfer Rumours

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Philippe Coutinho will reportedly miss Liverpool's FA Cup clash with Everton on Saturday amid speculation linking him to Barcelona.

Sky Sports' Guillem Balague and Goal's Melissa Reddy reported the latest on the Brazilian's situation:

According to Reddy, sources close to Coutinho said Liverpool have offered a pay rise and a number of other incentives to Coutinho, but the playmaker is "resolute" in his desire to join Barcelona and believes his professionalism and form since the summer should enable him to make the move if an improved bid for him is made.

An outstanding campaign from the 25-year-old has seen him contribute 12 goals and nine assists in 20 appearances in all competitions.

Liverpool turned down repeated attempts by the Blaugrana to sign him in the summer, and speculation has intensified once again after the Catalan giants' kit sponsors Nike advertised Coutinho-adorned Barca shirts on its website, per football journalist Richard Buxton:

Should Coutinho sit out the Everton clash in the third round of the FA Cup, he will have missed two games in succession having not played in the 2-1 win over Burnley on New Year's Day.

Barcelona would likely prefer to take the Brazilian this month so he can help them maintain their title push in La Liga, though keeping him until the summer would be a significant boost for Liverpool as they gear up for the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League and qualify for the competition again.

It would benefit both sides to have the issue resolved one way or another, though, particularly if Coutinho will be missing games for the Reds in the meantime.