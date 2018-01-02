WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from January 1

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

The January 1 episode of Raw continued the brand's gradual march to Royal Rumble and brought the WWE Universe a special reunion.

Finn Balor, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson's teaming up sparked the interest of the WWE Universe Monday night, injecting some life in the careers of all three Superstars. Their victory was a foregone conclusion, but the promise of more from the trio should create excitement about their futures with the brand.

Goldust proved to be an ageless wonder, teaming with Cedric Alexander to defeat Drew Gulak and Ariya Daivari in a match that showcased his energy and desire to perform.

Samoa Joe did not have as great a night, losing to Roman Reigns in a match that was spectacular but also created questions about what awaits The Destroyer going forward.