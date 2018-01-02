NFL Playoffs 2018: Schedule and Bracket Projections for Every Postseason Team

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

After 17 weeks, 12 teams will compete for the Lombardi Trophy. Within the group, the Minnesota Vikings could potentially host Super Bowl LII if they win their divisional-round matchup at home and the NFC Championship Game.

Eleven other clubs will eye an all-important trip to Minneapolis, Minnesota, in February. This year's playoff bracket features eight teams that didn't qualify from the previous campaign. The turnover in the tournament gives hope to non-playoff squads in the following season.

For now, we'll focus on January football—where it's win or go home. After all the hard work put into preparing for a long grind, only one club will truly finish with a successful season. Which team will emerge as Super Bowl champions?

Let's briefly touch on every postseason game and project the fate of all 12 teams in the 2018 playoffs.

Wild Card Round

Saturday, January 6

AFC: No. 5 Tennessee Titans at No. 4 Kansas City Chiefs at 4:35 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN

The Tennessee Titans limped into the playoffs, losing three of their last four contests. The Kansas City Chiefs went through a rough patch during the year but ironed out the wrinkles in time for the postseason. They're riding a four-game win streak.

Kansas City's defense will show some lapses in coverage, as they have throughout the year, but the Titans offense doesn't have the continuity to take full advantage. The Chiefs will easily take the home win.

Prediction: Chiefs, 31, Titans 20

NFC: No. 6 Atlanta Falcons at No. 3 Los Angeles Rams at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC

The Atlanta Falcons earned the No. 6 seed with their last three wins against division opponents. Since new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian took over for Kyle Shanahan, the production has noticeably dropped from the previous postseason.

The Los Angeles Rams have a superior offensive unit with an MVP candidate in Todd Gurley, who's accumulated 2,093 yards and 19 touchdowns from scrimmage. If the Falcons focus on stopping the 23-year-old running back, quarterback Jared Goff has a talented trio at wide receiver to pick apart the Falcons defense.

Prediction: Rams, 28, Falcons 24

Sunday, January 7

AFC: No. 6 Buffalo Bills at No. 3 Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:05 p.m. ET on CBS

Don't expect more than 45 points combined in this contest. Both clubs want to establish the ground attack and keep plays in front of them on defense. Furthermore, the Jacksonville Jaguars rank second among all teams in sacks.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor will have to find his targets on the run, which doesn't bode well for the offense with tailback LeSean McCoy hobbled with a sprained ankle, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

Ball-carrier Leonard Fournette will gouge the Bills' 29th-ranked run defense en route to a victory.

NFC: No. 5 Carolina Panthers at No. 4 New Orleans Saints at 4:40 p.m. ET on Fox

The New Orleans Saints had the Carolina Panthers' number during the regular season, completing a series sweep. As hosts at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, quarterback Drew Brees and his team will continue to roll against their division rival.

Brees will take shots over the top at a defense that's allowed some big plays over the past month, but running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara will make their postseason presence felt as a dynamic duo.

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 13

NFC: No. 4 New Orleans Saints at No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles at 4:35 p.m. ET on NBC

As the lowest seed to advance in the conference, the Saints would draw the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC divisional round. After a four-touchdown performance against the New York Giants in Week 15, quarterback Nick Foles has thrown for 202 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions over the past two outings.

There's no way the Eagles' watered-down offensive unit with Foles under center outscores the Saints who'd come to Lincoln Financial Field loaded on offense. New Orleans' improved defense should prevent Foles from finding his stride in the postseason.

AFC: No. 4 Kansas City Chiefs at No. 1 New England Patriots at 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS

Remember Week 1 when the Chiefs dropped 42 points on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium? Kansas City won't have safety Eric Berry at any point in this contest and cornerback Darrelle Revis doesn't have enough in the tank to slow down a speedy receiver such as Brandin Cooks.

The Patriots will handle this contest like a revenge game and pile on the Chiefs with a favorable outcome well in hand.

Sunday, January 14

AFC: No. 3 Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 2 Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:05 p.m. ET on CBS

We all remember Week 5 when the Jaguars thumped the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-9, and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw five interceptions.

A divisional-round matchup between the two clubs would set a different stage with the blustery cold weather in Pittsburgh as a factor. In November, Fournette admitted to his concern about the weather in Cleveland, per ESPN.com reporter Michael Rocco.

Unfortunately for Fournette, he's going to run into a tougher challenge with the elements at Heinz Field in January. The Jaguars, a warm-weather squad, likely falls in Pittsburgh. Offensive coordinator Todd Haley will limit Roethlisberger's pass attempts and lean on running back Le'Veon Bell for the victory.

NFC: No. 3 Los Angeles Rams at No. 2 Minnesota Vikings at 4:40 p.m. ET on Fox

Quarterback Jared Goff didn't light up tougher defenses in 2017. He didn't throw touchdown passes against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5 or the Vikings in Week 11. In a win, the second-year signal-caller didn't eclipse 125 passing yards vs. the Jaguars.

Minnesota's well-rested defense will take the field somewhat refreshed against an inexperienced quarterback, who needs the ground attack to balance the offense. The Vikings field the No. 2 run defense. Don't expect Gurley to break out with a huge performance.

An average game for Gurley with Goff attempting to dissect the league's stingiest defensive unit will lead to a Vikings victory.

Conference Championships

Sunday, January 21

AFC: No. 2 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 1 New England Patriots at 3 p.m. ET on CBS

Most analysts anticipate this AFC Championship Game. The James Harrison factor adds more intrigue, especially after he logged two sacks in his debut with the Patriots in Week 17.

Local and national media outlets will shine a light on Harrison's tenure with the Steelers, and he's going to leave the field with at least one sack.

However, Harrison can't cover Bell as a receiver out of the backfield. Assuming Antonio Brown returns to the field from a calf injury, how will the Patriots cover the best wide receiver corps in the NFL? Wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster has quickly become an impact player, fellow pass-catcher Martavis Bryant hasn't publicly griped about his role on offense.

As long as Pittsburgh stays healthy, the Steelers will beat the Patriots in the postseason. In the last four games, quarterback Tom Brady has thrown six touchdown passes to four interceptions and completed 55 percent or less of his throws in two of those outings.

Brady isn't coming into the 2018 playoffs as Tom Terrific. Pittsburgh has the firepower to beat New England in Foxborough, Massachusetts, as long as their pass-catchers complete the process of an NFL catch.

NFC: No. 4 New Orleans Saints at No. 2 Minnesota Vikings at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox

One win away from hosting Super Bowl LII, the excitement and the Saints offense will pose a huge problem for the Vikings. Minnesota beat New Orleans in Week 1 when quarterback Sam Bradford had one of his best games, and Adrian Peterson suited up in a role fit for Kamara.

Now with all the Saints offensive pieces in place, this unit will push the Vikings defense past their limits. An offense with a strong identity can pierce defensive coordinator George Edwards' group. Most recently, the Panthers scored 31 points and rushed for 216 yards vs. Minnesota.

Brees won't have much success against the Vikings secondary, but he'll make enough plays to complement Kamara and Ingram to win the NFC Championship Game.

Super Bowl LII

No. 2 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. No. 4 New Orleans Saints at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Super Bowl LII will feature the Steelers and Saints. Both high-powered offenses will put on a show at U.S. Bank Stadium. We'll see some amazing catches from Pittsburgh's receivers and highlight runs out of New Orleans' backfield.

Linebacker Ryan Shazier's absence will come into focus with Kamara's ability to embarrass second-level defenders in space. Pittsburgh leads the league with 56 sacks, but Brees' veteran experience should keep him out of trouble.

Brees has to make snap decisions to release the ball quickly and accurately. The running backs give him safe check-down targets that may turn a short pass into a long gain.

The Saints' improved defense, specifically in the secondary, won't shut down the Steelers passing attack. However, one of the defensive backs, Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Williams or Ken Crawley will come through with a clutch takeaway to swing the game in New Orleans' favor.

The Saints win a competitive, high-scoring contest over the Steelers in Super Bowl LII. Brees will raise the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in his NFL career.