Andy Dalton After Bills Make Playoffs: 'I Think I'm the Hottest Guy in Buffalo'

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

After helping the Buffalo Bills reach the playoffs Sunday by leading the Cincinnati Bengals to a 31-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Andy Dalton commented on the positive reactions he has received.

According to ESPN.com's Katherine Terrell, grateful Bills fans have contributed to the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation, and the Cincinnati signal-caller is feeling the love: "I think I'm the hottest guy in Buffalo right now. According to my Twitter, I think everybody's loving us right now. Obviously that's a crazy fan base, and they're all pretty excited."

The Bengals' win coupled with Buffalo's 22-16 victory over the Miami Dolphins allowed the Bills to end a 17-year playoff drought, which was the longest in the NFL.

Per Terrell, many of the donations made to Dalton's charity were in $17 increments to represent the ending of the postseason drought.

Dalton tweeted later on Monday that his foundation has raised over $57,000:

Shortly after Buffalo took care of business in Miami, the Bengals managed to upset the rival Ravens on the road in dramatic fashion.

On a 4th-and-12 play with less than one minute remaining, Dalton connected with wide receiver Tyler Boyd for a 49-yard touchdown to put Cincinnati on top 31-27.

The Bengals had been trailing 27-24, as they blew a 14-point lead in the second half.

Cincinnati's defense then forced Baltimore to turn the ball over on downs, thus sending Buffalo to the playoffs.

Dalton finished the game with 222 passing yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, as the Bengals concluded the 2017 season with a 7-9 record.

On Sunday, the Bills will play in their first playoff game since losing 22-16 to the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 8, 2000 in the famed Music City Miracle game.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Bills in a game with no shortage of storylines, as Buffalo will face off with former head coach Doug Marrone and former first-round draft pick Marcell Dareus.