NFL Playoff Picture 2018: Postseason Scenarios and Wild-Card Bracket

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

It took 17 long weeks to figure it all out, but the 2017 NFL playoff picture is set after Sunday's slate of games.

In the AFC, the New England Patriots clinched homefield advantage throughout the postseason and will have a bye week, along with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Patriots will host the lowest seeded team remaining in the AFC after the Wild Card round, while the Steelers take on the highest remaining seed still standing.

In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles clinched homefield advantage throughout the postseason despite losing in Week 17. They will play the lowest remaining seed left in the NFC after the Wild Card, while the Minnesota Vikings will take on the highest remaining seed left as they too earned a bye week through the Wild Card round.

Here's a look at the AFC/NFC playoff picture and a quick breakdown of each Wild Card matchup heading into the New Year.

AFC Playoff Standings

1. New England Patriots (13-3)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (13-3)

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (10-6)

4. Kansas City Chiefs (10-6)

5. Tennessee Titans (9-7)

6. Buffalo Bills (9-7)

AFC Wild-Card Matchups

No. 6 Bills at No. 3 Jaguars: Sunday, Jan. 7 at 1:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

No. 5 Titans at No. 4 Chiefs: Saturday, Jan. 6 at 4:35 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC)

NFC Playoff Standings

1. Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)

2. Minnesota Vikings (13-3)

3. Los Angeles Rams (11-5)

4. New Orleans Saints (11-5)

5. Carolina Panthers (11-5)

6. Atlanta Falcons (10-6)

NFC Wild-Card Matchups

No. 6 Falcons at No. 3 Rams: Saturday, Jan. 6 at 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC)

No. 5 Panthers at No. 4 Saints: Sunday, Jan. 7 at 4:40 p.m. ET (Fox)

AFC: Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

For the moment, Bills fans are just happy to be a part of the postseason. After all, they needed to win and get a lot of help from a few different teams to end the franchise's 18-year playoff drought.

In Buffalo's way, though, are the Jaguars. And despite how poor they have looked in the past two weeks of the regular season, Jacksonville is still one of the scariest teams in the NFL.

The Bills will have to rely on the mobility of Tyrod Taylor and LeSean McCoy to take over on offense as the Jaguars' impressive pass rush can cause any team fits. If Jacksonville's defense plays up to its potential, this game won't even be close, regardless of how Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles plays.

For both teams, just making the postseason is a step in the right direction. However, advancing to the divisional round might be too much for a Bills team that was on the outside looking in up until the last second.

With their home crowd behind them, the Jaguars will contain the Bills and advance to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

Prediction: Jaguars defeat Bills, 24-14.

AFC: Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Titans had to grind out a tough victory over the Jaguars in Week 17, but they did just that as they look to take on a dangerous Kansas City Chiefs squad that looked to be this season's Super Bowl favorites at one point.

After a hot start to the season, the Chiefs cooled off considerably, as did the play of Alex Smith. The quarterback, who was once a MVP candidate, has come down to Earth and is back to playing like his usual self.

As for the Titans, who knows what they're capable of.

They have all the pieces: A good offensive line, two capable running backs, two starting-caliber wideouts, a solid defense and a young quarterback who shows flashes of greatness. Marcus Mariota has been a disappointment this season, but he is the reason why this team is in the playoffs in the first place.

If he chooses to do so, Mariota can take over a game like he did against the Jaguars this past Sunday, but whether he does so against Kansas City remains to be seen.

The Chiefs have experience and explosiveness on their side in this one, in what should be a relatively comfortable win led by running back Kareem Hunt.

Prediction: Chiefs defeat Titans, 31-17.

NFC: Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Rams

Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

The Falcons are back in the playoffs, but they're far from the team they were a season ago.

Last year's Super Bowl runners-up will take on the young, exciting Rams who have the highest ceiling of any team in the NFC. Atlanta is coming off a solid 22-10 victory over the Panthers in Week 17, but it was a struggle to grind out that result.

The Rams lost in Week 17, but they had rested their entire offense.

The Rams offense is similar to what the Falcons were able to do a year ago, except much younger and more inexperienced. But Atlanta hasn't shown the flair that had defensive coordinators trembling last season, and L.A. knows it.

With the likes of Jared Goff and Todd Gurley leading the charge against the Falcons at home in the Wild Card, the Rams should be able to take care of business and advance to the second round of the postseason.

Prediction: Rams defeat Falcons, 28-21.

NFC: Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints

Brian Blanco/Getty Images

In what is easily the best rivalry taking place in the Wild Card round, the Panthers will travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints in one of the most hostile playoff atmospheres in the NFL.

Seeing as both teams play in the NFC South, it's safe to say these two sides have a bit of a history. This season, the Saints have gotten the better of the Panthers on both occasions, defeating Carolina 31-13 and 31-21.

Both teams are coming off Week 17 losses, but at least the Saints looked competitive against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the Panthers scored just 10 points against the Falcons.

The Saints have weapons at every position on offense, but it begins and ends with the running game—not Drew Brees.

While Brees is still one of the best quarterbacks in the league, it's the combination of Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram that will win playoff games. And this matchup against the Panthers will be no different.

Kamara and Ingram will run over the Panthers and earn a spot in the divisional round.

Prediction: Saints defeat Panthers, 27-17.