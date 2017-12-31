Bayern Munich Transfer News: Leon Goretzka Set to Sign in Latest Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have reportedly won the race to sign Schalke 04 midfielder Leon Goretzka.

According to Jose Felix Diaz of Marca, despite interest from Barcelona and Liverpool, the Germany international will make the switch to the Allianz Arena in the summer. Goretzka's contract at Schalke is set to expire at the end of the season.

"One of the most sought-after players whose contract was coming to an end, Bayern actually secured his signature months ago, when he didn't renew with Schalke," said Diaz. "The Catalans tested the waters recently but noted the intention of the player to move to the Allianz Arena."

Goretzka will sign a contract to begin playing for Bayern Munich in July and the deal has no transfer fee, per Christian Falk of Bild.

As relayed by Bleacher Report Football, it had previously been reported by Bild that Liverpool were in the lead in the pursuit of the midfielder:

Football writer Chris Williams provided more insight into the speculation from Germany:

The amount of clubs linked with Goretzka is no surprise, as the Schalke man is one of the best prospects in Germany at the moment.

His potential has always been evident since bursting on the scene at Veltins-Arena, but it's only over the last couple of campaigns where Goretzka has found some crucial consistency. He's been at the hub of Schalke's excellent form this term.

He's a man for all occasions. Goretzka is multifaceted, able to use his technical quality to control matches, his combativeness to break lines and his football intelligence to find smart positions on the pitch.

There are still some areas of the 22-year-old's game that would benefit from refinement. As we can see, courtesy of WhoScored.com, he is adept at winning the ball back, although there are other parts of his defensive play that leave a lot to be desired:

At Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern, Goretzka would face a major fight to secure a starting spot, as all the sides aforementioned are well-stocked in midfield.

The Munich giants already have class in this area, with Arturo Vidal and Thiago Alcantara two of the best central midfielders in the game. Sebastian Rudy, Joshua Kimmich and Javi Martinez are also excellent options.

Even so, Goretzka offers something a little different to all of those players mentioned, and for him, the prospect of moving to the biggest club in Germany must be an exciting one.

As we can see here, courtesy of the Bundesliga Twitter account, Goretzka has proven he's capable of conjuring magic moments in this division, too:

On a free transfer, Goretzka is a major coup. He's not yet fully crafted out a defined role at Schalke, meaning he could still be moulded into a different type of player than the one he is now. At Bayern, in a league he's familiar with, the chances to do so would be there.

Of course, this is a transfer saga that has had many twists and turns, and as a result, it would be no surprise to see different types of reports emerge yet. However, in the new year, further clarity over one of Europe's most in-demand footballers will surely surface.