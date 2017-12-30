Wisconsin Edges Miami in Orange Bowl Behind Alex Hornibrook's 4 TDs

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 30, 2017

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 30: Alex Hornibrook #12 of the Wisconsin Badgers passes during the 2017 Capital One Orange Bowl against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Miami Hurricanes 34-24 in the 2017 Orange Bowl on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Wisconsin's Alex Hornibrook threw for a career-high 258 yards and four touchdowns on 23-of-34 passing, while Jonathan Taylor carried the ball 26 times for 130 yards.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

