Wisconsin Edges Miami in Orange Bowl Behind Alex Hornibrook's 4 TDs

The Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Miami Hurricanes 34-24 in the 2017 Orange Bowl on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Wisconsin's Alex Hornibrook threw for a career-high 258 yards and four touchdowns on 23-of-34 passing, while Jonathan Taylor carried the ball 26 times for 130 yards.

