Giannis Antetokounmpo out of Bounds on Controversial Play vs. Thunder, NBA Says

J Pat Carter/Associated Press

The NBA acknowledged Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo stepped out of bounds before his game-winning dunk Friday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

On Saturday, the league released its Last Two Minute Report for the game at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, and it marked the out-of-bounds decision as an "incorrect non-call." The dunk gave Milwaukee a 97-95 win after OKC guard Russell Westbrook tied the contest with five seconds left.

Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony predicted the NBA's mea culpa following the game.

"I guess we'll see something on the ticker that says referees missed that one," he told reporters. "We can't do nothing about that at this point, so we might as well forget about it and move on and get ready for—who we play Sunday? Dallas? Get ready for Dallas."

Meanwhile, officiating crew chief Derrick Stafford explained to a pool reporter the referees couldn't review the play in question since there wasn't an initial call, per Erik Horne of the Oklahoman.

"In any reviewable matter, there has to be a whistle call on the floor," Stafford said. "There was no whistle blown for the play, so we couldn't review it."

Westbrook had a chance to give Oklahoma City the win at the buzzer, but his three-point shot was off the mark, ending the team's six-game winning streak.

Antetokounmpo finished with 23 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in the controversial win as the Bucks moved to 19-15 on the season. The Thunder dropped to 20-16 with the loss.

Oklahoma City won't get a chance to exact revenge against Milwaukee this season. Friday's clash was the teams' second and final meeting of the 2017-18 campaign. OKC won the first one 110-91 on Halloween.