Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Emre Can and Jack Butland

Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Emre Can and Jack ButlandDecember 30, 2017
Juventus are set to offer Liverpool £4.5 million for Emre Can in January, while Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland is said to prefer a move to Anfield over Chelsea.
Can is out of contract next summer and wanted by Juve, Manchester City and Bayern Munich although the Serie A side are favourites, according to Tuttosport (h/t Owen Fulda at the Daily Star).
Massimiliano Allegri's side are now willing to make Liverpool an offer this winter in order to bring him to Italy early, although any deal would depend on the Reds landing Schalke's Leon Goretzka as his replacement.
Can was denied a move to Juve last summer, but it appears he will finally join the club either in the winter or next summer.
Football writer Srijandeep Das feels the midfielder's mind is already in Italy:
Srijandeep Das @srijandeep
Considering the heights Emre Can was on at the toe end of last season and the start of this, it begs to ask if he's already daydreaming of a three-course meal of agnolotti, gorgonzola and the polenta at Gigi Buffon's casa. #LIVLEI2017-12-30 16:00:12
Meanwhile, Goretzka is also a free agent next summer, and the Reds want to bring him to Anfield, according to Bild (h/t Metro).
Football writer Martin Turner says Goretzka and the incoming Naby Keita will make up for the loss of Can:
Martin Turner @Turner_LFC
If we get Goretzka as well as Keita in midfield next season, that'll massively compensate for losing Can.2017-12-29 08:07:59
Squawka Football show just why the midfielder is rated so highly:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Leon Goretzka for Schalke since 2015/16: 66 games 107 tackles won 67 take-ons completed 67 chances created 10 goals 6 assists A unit in the midfield. 💪 https://t.co/6bPpLeeZVg2017-12-29 16:36:55
There's no doubt that Goretzka is one of the most promising young midfielders in Europe, but Liverpool can expect a tough battle to land him, particularly as he will be a free agent next summer.
The Reds could also bring in Butland next summer, as the goalkeeper wants to join Jurgen Klopp's side, per Greg Johnson at Football.London.
Stoke want £30 million for the 24-year-old, but he is not a priority for Liverpool, despite their defensive struggles this season.
Football analyst Colin Trainor showed how Liverpool's goalkeepers are failing to meet expectations:
Colin Trainor @colintrainor
Having posted some Goalkeeper numbers today many Liverpool fans asked how their GKs compared. It'll be no surprise to hear that the answer is "badly". Since 2011 no Liverpool GK (min 300mins) has performed to expectations in terms of stopping on target shots over a season https://t.co/EtZy8PDxar2017-12-29 20:59:30
Liverpool's defensive vulnerabilities have often overshadowed their brilliant attack this season and have prompted the Reds to splash out on centre-back Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in a £75 million transfer.
However, more defensive reinforcement—and a top-class goalkeeper—will also be needed if they are to seriously challenge for the Premier League and Champions League.