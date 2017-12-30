Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Emre Can and Jack Butland

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Juventus are set to offer Liverpool £4.5 million for Emre Can in January, while Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland is said to prefer a move to Anfield over Chelsea.

Can is out of contract next summer and wanted by Juve, Manchester City and Bayern Munich although the Serie A side are favourites, according to Tuttosport (h/t Owen Fulda at the Daily Star).

Massimiliano Allegri's side are now willing to make Liverpool an offer this winter in order to bring him to Italy early, although any deal would depend on the Reds landing Schalke's Leon Goretzka as his replacement.

Can was denied a move to Juve last summer, but it appears he will finally join the club either in the winter or next summer.

Football writer Srijandeep Das feels the midfielder's mind is already in Italy:

Meanwhile, Goretzka is also a free agent next summer, and the Reds want to bring him to Anfield, according to Bild (h/t Metro).

Football writer Martin Turner says Goretzka and the incoming Naby Keita will make up for the loss of Can:

Squawka Football show just why the midfielder is rated so highly:

There's no doubt that Goretzka is one of the most promising young midfielders in Europe, but Liverpool can expect a tough battle to land him, particularly as he will be a free agent next summer.

The Reds could also bring in Butland next summer, as the goalkeeper wants to join Jurgen Klopp's side, per Greg Johnson at Football.London.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Stoke want £30 million for the 24-year-old, but he is not a priority for Liverpool, despite their defensive struggles this season.

Football analyst Colin Trainor showed how Liverpool's goalkeepers are failing to meet expectations:

Liverpool's defensive vulnerabilities have often overshadowed their brilliant attack this season and have prompted the Reds to splash out on centre-back Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in a £75 million transfer.

However, more defensive reinforcement—and a top-class goalkeeper—will also be needed if they are to seriously challenge for the Premier League and Champions League.