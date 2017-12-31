NFL Schedule Week 17: TV Coverage, Game Times and Live-Stream Map

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The New England Patriots and the Minnesota Vikings are in an excellent position to hold on to their current positions as the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the No. 2 seed in the NFC, respectively.

Of course, both need to do some work to hold those positions. The Patriots (12-3) have to beat the injury-plagued New York Jets to clinch the top seed, while the Vikings (12-3) would be well-advised to handle the beleaguered Chicago Bears if they want to earn a bye in the NFL's Wild Card Weekend.

Those two games are the highlights of the early games at 1 p.m. ET during Sunday's NFL schedule. The bulk of the games that have playoff implications are in the late window, kicking off at 4:25 p.m.

Here's a look at the TV coverage and live-stream map for Week 17:

NFL Week 17 TV Schedule and Live Stream

Green Bay at Detroit: 1 p.m. Fox, Fox Sports Go

Houston at Indianapolis: 1 p.m. CBS, CBS All Access

Chicago at Minnesota: 1 p.m. Fox, Fox Sports Go

N.Y. Jets at New England: 1 p.m. CBS, CBS All Access

Washington at N.Y. Giants: 1 p.m. Fox, Fox Sports Go

Dallas at Philadelphia: 1 p.m. Fox, Fox Sports Go

Cleveland at Pittsburgh: 1 p.m. CBS, CBS All Access

Buffalo at Miami: 4:25 p.m. CBS, CBS All Access

Carolina at Atlanta: 4:25 p.m. Fox, Fox Sports Go

Cincinnati at Baltimore: 4:25 p.m. CBS, CBS All Access

Jacksonville at Tennessee: 4:25 p.m. CBS, CBS All Access

New Orleans at Tampa Bay: 4:25 p.m. Fox, Fox Sports Go

Arizona at Seattle: 4:25 p.m. Fox, Fox Sports Go

Kansas City at Denver: 4:25 p.m. CBS, CBS All Access

Oakland at L.A. Chargers: 4:25 p.m. CBS, CBS All Access

San Francisco at L.A. Rams: 4:25 pm Fox, Fox Sports Go

AFC Wild-Card Scenario

The Baltimore Ravens (9-6) are currently in the AFC playoff structure as the No. 5 seed. They have a one-game lead over the Tennessee Titans (8-7), Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) and Buffalo Bills (8-7).

If the Ravens beat the Cincinnati Bengals, they will hold on to the top wild-card seed. Joe Flacco has been a much-improved quarterback coming down the stretch than he was in the first part of the season.

The Titans are ahead of the Chargers and Bills, but it may be difficult for Tennessee to hold on to its position since it hosts the AFC South champion Jacksonville Jaguars (10-5).

While Tennessee is facing a tough opponent, the Chargers are at home against the Oakland Raiders, who have been a major disappointment and have had a tough time moving the ball on offense. If the Chargers win that game, and the Titans lose to the Jaguars, the Chargers are in as long as Baltimore wins or Buffalo loses.

The Bills can make the playoffs if they beat the Miami Dolphins and the Ravens lose or if they win and the Titans and Chargers both lose.

NFC Wild-Card Scenario

The Carolina Panthers (11-4) are sitting in the top wild-card spot, and they will remain there barring some flukish circumstances. If the Panthers beat the Atlanta Falcons (9-6), the New Orleans Saints (11-4) lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Vikings lose to the Bears and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) lose to the San Francisco 49ers, the Panthers would win the NFC South and move all the way up to the No. 2 seed.

That scenario is extremely unlikely, and the Panthers are more likely the No. 5 seed.

The sixth seed is a battle between the Falcons and the Seattle Seahawks (9-6). If both teams win (or lose) their final games, the Falcons earn the playoff spot because they beat the Seahawks in a head-to-head matchup earlier this season.

However, Atlanta's matchup with Carolina is a more difficult Week 17 assignment than Seattle's game with the Arizona Cardinals. If Seattle wins and Atlanta loses, the Seahawks earn the final playoff spot in the NFC.