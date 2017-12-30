Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Eden Hazard and Ross Barkley

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea will reportedly resume contract negotiations with Eden Hazard in the new year amid renewed speculation about his future.

According to Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, despite claims to the contrary from the player's father, Thierry, Hazard has not rejected a new offer from Chelsea to extend his stay at the club, with the Premier League champions yet to have formally presented fresh terms.

As Law noted, Spanish giants Real Madrid have been linked with a move for the Blues No. 10. And the player's father suggested to Le Soir his son is keen to keep his options open (h/t Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws):

According to Law, the Blues will seek to tie Hazard to a bumper new contract early in 2018 that would see him earn £300,000 per week. The Belgium international's existing deal runs until 2020.

As Terreur relayed, the Madrid press picked up on the quotes from Hazard's father and consequently appear to be excited:

Hazard has come into a sparkling run of form recently, helping the Blues move steadily closer to Manchester United in second place in the Premier League table.

The 26-year-old has thrived since Antonio Conte arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2016 and has relished the extra freedom he's been given this season in support of Alvaro Morata. Hazard roams across the pitch menacingly, finds spaces and causes defenders countless issues with his class.

Naturally, links to Madrid will be a little concerning for Blues supporters. However, Conte was calm on Friday when quizzed on the speculation, per Liam Twomey of ESPN FC:

According to Law, one of the reasons Chelsea will wait before offering a new contract to Hazard is due to their focus on bringing in new faces in January. Everton midfielder Ross Barkley is one such target.

The England international came close to signing for the Blues late in the previous transfer window before pulling out of a move, per Law.

Barkley's contract at Goodison Park is up at the end of the season, although according to Law, Chelsea are ready to spend money to bring him to the club in January. Tottenham Hotspur, also said to be keen on the midfielder, would reportedly prefer to wait until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has yet to make an appearance for Everton this season because of a hamstring problem that required surgery. As WhoScored.com demonstrated in the summer, while he can be inconsistent, there's no doubting Barkley's creative quality:

Barkley would bring something a little different to the Blues in the final third, as he's a powerful runner and a fine technician. If Conte could inject some stability into his game, then the midfielder would be a tremendous squad option.

In terms of their playing staff, securing Hazard's long-term future must be the priority for Chelsea; he was critical in the team's two Premier League title triumphs in the past three seasons. Until an extension is sorted, you sense the spectre of Real Madrid will loom large.