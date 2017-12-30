Arsenal Transfer News: Latest on Alexis Sanchez January Exit Rumours

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Some Arsenal players are reportedly keen to see Alexis Sanchez sold in the January transfer window, having grown tired of the forward's conduct.

The Chile international has less than a year to run on his Gunners contract and has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester City. According to Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail, there are a number of figures in the dressing room who want him gone midseason despite his game-changing talent.

"Sanchez's popularity at Arsenal's London Colney HQ has plummeted in recent months, and some members of the Arsenal squad—and even backroom staff—have had enough of the Chilean," Mokbel said. "There are some who want him out next month [and] others who wish he had been sold last summer."

Mokbel added that statistics show Sanchez's work rate has dropped since the end of the previous term, noting "Wenger spotted it—and so did his team-mates."

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

There was a clear disconnect between the team on Wednesday evening, when Sanchez grabbed two goals in the 3-2 win over Crystal Palace, with some opting not to celebrate with the attacker after his goals.

According to David Hytner of the Guardian, Arsenal players confronted Sanchez after the recent 1-0 win over Burnley, in which the 29-year-old netted a dramatic late winner. Hytner suggested players were "calling out Sanchez over what they have come to consider as his bad attitude."

Such reports will only prompt more speculation about a possible January exit for Sanchez, who has hit a purple patch recently, per Goal UK:

John Cross of the Daily Mirror recently reported that the player was set to stay at Arsenal for the remainder of the season before moving to City for nothing in the summer to pick up a wage of £400,000 per week.

It will be intriguing to see if any recent developments have triggered a different standpoint from the player or manager Arsene Wenger, though.

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

After all, the coach will not want an unsettling presence in his squad with Arsenal still fighting for the Carabao Cup, the UEFA Europa League and the FA Cup, as well as a spot in the Premier League top four. As journalist Paul Brown noted after the Palace game, the Arsenal boss appeared to be a little frustrated at hearing more questions about Sanchez's future:

On the other side of the coin is the argument Sanchez is an exceptional footballer and, as he showcased at Palace, so often the difference in tight matches.

The forward is industrious, explosive and, when he wriggles into dangerous positions high up the pitch, regularly makes right decisions. While he hasn't been anywhere near his best this season, Sanchez has still accumulated seven goals and three assists in the Premier League.

Still, should a decent offer arrive in January, Arsenal would surely consider it. Getting some money for a man who will leave for nothing in the summer if he doesn't sign a new deal and who is reportedly a disruptive influence would have to be viewed as a positive step.