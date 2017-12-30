NFL Playoffs 2018: Wild Card Format, Updated Bracket and Known Schedule

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers have clinched a playoff spot in the NFC. While they could climb as high as the No. 2 spot if circumstances break the right way for them, they will most likely take the top wild-card spot and the No. 5 seed.

In the AFC, neither of the two wild cards have been clinched, but the Baltimore Ravens (9-6) are in excellent shape to earn the fifth seed. They are currently in that position and will clinch that spot if they defeat the Cincinnati Bengals at home in the regular-season finale.

The four division winners in the AFC have already established their position. The New England Patriots (12-3) and Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3) are in the No. 1 and 2 positions respectively, and they will stay in that order if the Pats can beat the New York Jets at home.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (10-5) and Kansas City (9-6) are locked into the third and fourth seeds as the AFC South and West champions, respectively.

Both the Jaguars and Chiefs will host games during the wild-card weekend of January 6 and 7. If the Ravens are successful, they will go to Kansas City to play the Chiefs.

James Kenney/Associated Press/Associated Press

Jacksonville will host the No. 6 seed, currently held tenuously by the Tennessee Titans (8-7).

The Titans have the same record as the Los Angeles Chargers and the Buffalo Bills, and if all three teams win their Week 17 games, the Titans will hold onto their position.

However, the Titans host the Jaguars, and that's the toughest assignment of those three teams. The Chargers host the Oakland Raiders, while the Bills play in Miami against the Dolphins.

If Tennessee loses and Baltimore wins, Los Angeles would be in with a victory. If Baltimore loses and Buffalo wins, the Bills can get in. If the Titans and Chargers lose and the Bills win, Buffalo would advance.

On the NFC side, the Atlanta Falcons (9-6) and the Seattle Seahawks (9-6) are fighting for the sixth seed. The Falcons currently have the edge for that position because they beat the Seahawks in a head-to-head matchup.

However, the Falcons host the Carolina Panthers (11-4) in the season finale, while the Seahawks are also at home against the Arizona Cardinals. If the Falcons lose and the Seahawks win, Seattle will be playing postseason football.

The Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) have clinched home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs, and the Minnesota Vikings (12-3) are the likely No. 2 seed.

The Vikings can clinch a bye during the wild-card playoffs if they beat the Chicago Bears, or the Panthers lose, the Los Angeles Rams win or the New Orleans Saints win.

The Vikings are in as safe a position as they could be considering they haven't officially clinched yet. The Bears are not likely to give them much of a fight, considering the shaky status of head coach John Fox and the team's plethora of injuries, and the Saints should be in an excellent position to win against the disappointing Saints.

The Saints and Los Angeles Rams (both 11-4) will feature on wild-card weekend. The Rams currently have the No. 3 seed, with the Saints in the fourth spot. If both teams hold on to those positions, the Rams will meet either the Falcons or Seahawks, while the Saints will meet the Panthers.

However, there's a good chance the Saints and Rams could switch positions. The Rams are hosting the red-hot 49ers, and Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay said he would rest Jared Goff and Todd Gurley, per Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register. If the Rams lose, they would draw the Panthers, while the Saints would play either the Falcons or Seahawks.