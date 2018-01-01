UFC 220: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou Full Card Preview and Predictions

1 of 4

Gian Villante vs. Francimar Barrosso

The light heavyweight division needs to have some housekeeping done and the UFC is tasking two of its lower-ceiling 205ers with justifying a pink slip for the other. Gian Villante is 2-4 over his last six fights while 37-year-old Francimar Barroso holds little long-term value for the promotion. This is likely to be the last UFC fight for one of these men...and that will likely be Barroso.

Kyle Bochniak vs. Brandon Davis

The UFC's efforts to promote the Tuesday Night Contender Series continue at UFC 220 with Brandon Davis being welcomed to the main roster by Kyle Bochniak. The UFC is expecting Bochniak (1-2 in the Octagon) to be an easy out for Davis and he will likely oblige them in that regard.

Calvin Kattar vs. Shane Burgos

Shane Burgos is off to a 3-0 start to his UFC career while Calvin Kattar debuted with a win over a solid veteran. Both men have already established themselves as talents worth keeping an eye on the winner will only cement that status. Kattar has the better resume of the two and is the safer bet because of that.

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Sabah Homasi

The controversial ending to the UFC 218 fight between Abdul Razak Alhassan and Sabah Homasi has resulted in a now-rare immediate rematch. Alhassan won the last bout via dubious TKO but make no mistake; he should be favored here.