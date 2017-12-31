NFL Playoff Picture 2018: Dissecting AFC, NFC Scenarios Before Final Games

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

For some teams, it's simple: win and punch a ticket to the 2018 postseason. However, what's the alternative route if we see an upset or two in Week 17?

Never take a divisional matchup for granted. As the cliche goes, throw out the records when rivals, who see each other twice a year, take the field. On paper, the Baltimore Ravens project as the favorite over the Cincinnati Bengals, but what would their postseason chances look like after a loss?

The Los Angeles Chargers would take the short end of the stick if they finish in a three-way tie with the Ravens and Buffalo Bills. How is that possible with a head-to-head victory over Sean McDermott's team?

Why should the Seattle Seahawks root for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just as much as the Carolina Panthers Sunday?

Let's go through some complex playoff scenarios in preparation for some crucial Week 17 matchups.

AFC Playoff Picture

1. New England Patriots* (12-3, first-round bye)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers* (12-3, first-round bye)

3. Jacksonville Jaguars* (10-5, vs. Tennessee Titans)

4. Kansas City Chiefs* (9-6, vs. Baltimore Ravens)

5. Baltimore Ravens (9-6, vs. Kansas City Chiefs)

6. Tennessee Titans (8-7, vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)

In the Hunt

7. Los Angeles Chargers (8-7)

8. Buffalo Bills (8-7)

NFC Playoff Picture

1. Philadelphia Eagles* (13-2, first-round bye)

2. Minnesota Vikings* (12-3, first-round bye)

3. Los Angeles Rams* (11-4, vs. Atlanta Falcons)

4. New Orleans Saints* (11-4, vs. Carolina Panthers)

5. Carolina Panthers* (11-4, vs. New Orleans Saints)

6. Atlanta Falcons (9-6, vs. Los Angeles Rams)

In the Hunt

7. Seattle Seahawks (9-6)

*Indicates team has clinched playoff berth.

What Happens if the Baltimore Ravens Lose?

While most assume the Ravens will beat the Bengals at home, how does an upset shake up the AFC playoff picture?

The Ravens could lose and still clinch a wild-card berth with a Buffalo Bills or Tennessee Titans loss. Baltimore doesn't have to be concerned with Los Angeles in the event both teams finish with identical records.

Ravens fans should feel good about their team's chances of playing in January. However, the Bengals ended the Detroit Lions' playoff hopes in Week 16. Despite the uncertainties in the team's future, the players may rally around Marvin Lewis, who may look to coach elsewhere in 2018, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

If Baltimore falls short, the Ravens would hope either the Jacksonville Jaguars or Miami Dolphins take care of business against AFC teams in contention.

Los Angeles Chargers' Possible 2nd Chance After Week 15 Loss to Kansas City Chiefs

The Chargers could have taken the lead in the AFC West with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15.

Instead, Kansas City dominated Los Angeles in a critical matchup at Arrowhead Stadium. For the second time in the season, the Chiefs intercepted quarterback Philip Rivers thrice in a game.

It's not for the AFC West title, but the Chargers may have a second chance to punch their ticket to the postseason if the Titans lose and either the Ravens win or Bills lose.

Yes, it sounds complicated, but understand that a victory over the Oakland Raiders and a loss for Tennessee must happen. Then because of the three-way tiebreaker rules, the Chargers would fall behind the Ravens and Bills in conference win-loss records if all teams finish 9-7.

If Baltimore finishes 10-6 and Buffalo earns a victory, that leaves the Chargers and Bills in a two-way tiebreaker at 9-7, which favors Los Angeles because of its head-to-head victory.

Seattle Seahawks Should Root for the Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The NFC doesn't have as much confusion as the AFC, partially because two clubs will compete for one spot. Either the Atlanta Falcons or Seattle Seahawks will claim the No. 6 seed.

In Week 17, the Seahawks host the Arizona Cardinals—a loss would end their playoff hopes since the Falcons own the tiebreaker via head-to-head victory. A win puts the Seattle in the postseason if Atlanta loses or ties.

Obviously, Seahawks fans will cheer for Carolina. Indirectly, the Buccaneers may affect the Panthers-Falcons matchup.

Let's say the New Orleans Saints jump out to a commanding lead and the game spirals out of hand by the third quarter, Carolina may peek at the scoreboard and pull starters, especially if they are trailing.

Why? Because the Panthers would remain the No. 5 seed regardless of their outcome if the Saints cruise to a win, which would give them the NFC South title. Seahawks fans need a competitive matchup between New Orleans and Tampa Bay to ensure Carolina has something substantial to play for throughout its contest with Atlanta.