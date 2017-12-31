NFL Playoff Schedule 2018: AFC, NFC Postseason Dates, TV Schedule for Each Round

Logan Bowles/Getty Images

It's Week 17, which means Sunday's action will set the playoff picture in stone. Even though we're not clear on who plays at certain times, the NFL follows a postseason schedule template to give spectators a heads up for January action.

Currently, nine teams have already punched their tickets for the postseason. The Philadelphia Eagles own the NFC's No. 1 seed. The South division title within the conference comes down to the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers. The Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks are in play for the No. 6 seed.

All AFC division leaders have been decided, leaving question marks for the two wild-card spots. The Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills will vie for those berths.

Take a look at a skeleton postseason schedule ahead for January to grasp an idea of when games air and on what network.

Wild Card Round

AFC Wild Card Game: Saturday, January 6 at 4:35 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC

NFC Wild Card Game: Saturday, January 6 at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC

AFC Wild Card Game: Sunday, January 7 at 1:05 p.m. on CBS

NFC Wild Card Game: Sunday, January 7 at 4:40 p.m. on FOX

Divisional Round

AFC Divisional Game: Saturday, January 13 at 4:35 p.m. ET on CBS

NFC Divisional Game: Saturday, January 13 at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC

AFC Divisional Game: Sunday, January 14 at 4:40 p.m. ET on CBS

NFC Divisional Game: Sunday, January 14 at 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX

Conference Championship Round

AFC Championship Game: Sunday, January 21 at 3 p.m. ET on CBS

NFC Championship Game: Sunday, January 21 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX

Super Bowl LII

AFC Champions vs. NFC Champions: Sunday, February 4 at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC

*Note: 2018 postseason schedule projections provided by Sports Media Watch.

Postseason Profiles

Team to Watch in AFC: Jacksonville Jaguars

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars have two questionable losses on their 2017 resume, excluding San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's red-hot hand in Week 16. However, what AFC contender doesn't have a head-scratching loss? The Miami Dolphins dominated the New England Patriots. The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Chicago Bears at home.

Don't let a few bad outings taint your perception of the Jaguars. As the No. 3 seed, this squad will host whichever team sneaks into the playoffs during the Wild Card Round. Whether it's the Ravens, Titans, Chargers or Bills, Jacksonville should advance to the Divisional Round to play Pittsburgh or New England.

Assuming the Patriots beat the New York Jets Sunday, we'll see a rematch between the Jaguars and Steelers. This defense intercepted quarterback Ben Roethlisberger five times at Heinz Field, which prompted doubt in his abilities during a postgame interview, per WJAC TV's John Conigliaro:

If Jacksonville matches up against Pittsburgh without wideout Antonio Brown at 100 percent, the AFC Championship Game could feature an upstart defense with a physical run game built to challenge New England in Foxboro.

Team to Watch in NFC: Carolina Panthers

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

After the front office traded wideout Kelvin Benjamin, the Panthers remained true to their mantra—keep pounding. Opposing run defenses must account for a quick-twitch runner in Christian McCaffrey, ball-carrier Jonathan Stewart's nose for the end zone and Cam Newton on quarterback keepers.

Newton will take shots downfield with Devin Funchess as his lead receiver, but Carolina moves the chains exceptionally well on the ground, averaging the second most rushing first downs per contest, according to Team Rankings.

Newton's numbers don't look appealing over the past five games. He's completed fewer than 55 percent of his pass attempts in two of those contests but won both. When looking at the glass half-full, it's impressive this team can still win games without its star player at his best.

Thanks to a defense that doesn't give up big plays on a frequent basis and an offense that controls the clock, ranking No. 2 in time of possession, per Team Rankings, watch out for the Panthers in the postseason.

Dark-Horse Super Bowl Contender: New Orleans Saints

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The Saints will head into the 2018 playoffs with a new identity. Forget the days in which quarterback Drew Brees threw the ball 40-plus times to propel his team to a victory. In 2017, he's averaging nearly 34 pass attempts per contest. It doesn't seem like a significant difference, but the offense relies on two running backs, Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, to complement the aerial attack.

Ingram, who's a 1,000-yard rusher, and Kamara have become an effective dynamic duo in the Saints backfield, accounting for 12 touchdowns apiece this season. The added firepower allows New Orleans to challenge stingy defenses and outscore high-powered offenses.

There's also a postseason experience factor to consider in the NFC. Brees has more playoff starts (11) than the other four starting quarterbacks on teams that clinched in the conference combined.

In a close January game, it's easier to trust Brees than Jared Goff, Case Keenum or Nick Foles with a lot on the line.