Lakers Spoke About Frustrations on Court, Within Organization in Team Meeting

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

With the Los Angeles Lakers in the midst of a four-game losing streak, the team reportedly used Thursday's off day to hold a team meeting instead of practice.

According to Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times, head coach Luke Walton allowed players to discuss their frustrations, which reportedly included problems both on the court and with the way the front office has been run.

Los Angeles is currently 11-22 on the year with losses in seven of its last eight games.

The Lakers had high expectations coming into the year, despite missing the playoffs in each of the previous four seasons. The addition of Lonzo Ball and Brook Lopez helped raise the outlook with the team hoping to contend for a playoff spot.

Larry Nance Jr. even said earning a postseason appearance was "very realistic" at the start of December, per Ganguli.

Unfortunately, injuries and poor play have caused the team to tumble to 13th in the Western Conference, just 1.5 games out of last place.

Meanwhile, there might be even bigger question marks from the players about the business side of things in Los Angeles.

Ganguli reported Thursday the Lakers would "love to trade" Julius Randle, while Jordan Clarkson also "fits in that category." Randle has also been frustrated by his bench role since the start of the season, per Bill Oram of the Orange County Register.

Bobby Marks of ESPN reported the forward's qualifying offer as a restricted free agent would jump from $4.3 million to $5.6 million if he earned nine starts this season. He has instead started zero games despite playing 22 minutes per game off the bench.

With the team struggling on the court and the front office's motivations coming into question, it's unsurprising players have issues that they want to see addressed. Walton will hope the recent discussions will help turn things around for the second half of the year.