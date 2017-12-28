John Wall: Wizards 'Go Out There Playing for Stats' vs. Teams with Losing Record

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 27: John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards wipes his face during the game against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on December 27, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Washington Wizards All-Star John Wall is unhappy with the performance of his team in games against losing teams this season. 

Coming off Wednesday's 113-99 loss against the 9-25 Atlanta Hawks, Wall said the Wizards only play for stats against the bad teams. 

"We talk about it," he said, via Candace Buckner of the Washington Post. "We say when we play these teams that are not above .500 or not one of the great teams, we go out there playing for stats. It's simple as that. We can see it. I think we all can see it when we play."

The Wizards fell to 19-16 after losing to the Hawks, who have the NBA's worst record.

That defeat came after a Christmas Day win over the Boston Celtics, owners of the best record in the Eastern Conference at 28-10. 

In addition to the loss against Atlanta, the Wizards have dropped games this season to the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets.

Those six teams are a combined 61 games under .500, with the Hornets the only team among that group not currently in last place in their division. 

Despite making the playoffs in three of the last four seasons, the Wizards have been inconsistent with win totals, ranging from 41 to 49 during that span. They currently lead the Southeast Division by one-half game over the Miami Heat. 

