Cristiano Ronaldo Named Best European Sportsperson of 2017

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistDecember 28, 2017

Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo looks on before the Spanish League 'Clasico' football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on December 23, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JAVIER SORIANO (Photo credit should read JAVIER SORIANO/AFP/Getty Images)
JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been named Best European Sportsperson of 2017, as voted by a cast of international news outlets.

Los Blancos' official website confirmed Ronaldo won the award for a second year in a row, ahead of Lewis Hamilton, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The Portugal captain was pivotal once more as Real won La Liga and the UEFA Champions League last term.

Ronaldo scored 42 goals across the the two major competitions and also provided 37 assists for his team.

The award is given by the Polish PAP agency, with 26 news organisations involved in the voting process.

However, Ronaldo might struggle to win the award next year, with Real languishing 14 points behind Barcelona in the current race for the La Liga title.

