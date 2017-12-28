Cristiano Ronaldo Named Best European Sportsperson of 2017

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been named Best European Sportsperson of 2017, as voted by a cast of international news outlets.

Los Blancos' official website confirmed Ronaldo won the award for a second year in a row, ahead of Lewis Hamilton, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The Portugal captain was pivotal once more as Real won La Liga and the UEFA Champions League last term.

Ronaldo scored 42 goals across the the two major competitions and also provided 37 assists for his team.

The award is given by the Polish PAP agency, with 26 news organisations involved in the voting process.

However, Ronaldo might struggle to win the award next year, with Real languishing 14 points behind Barcelona in the current race for the La Liga title.