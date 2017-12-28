Barcelona Transfer News: Angel Di Maria Link Resurfaces Amid Latest Rumours

PATRICK HERTZOG/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly closing in on the signing of Angel Di Maria from Paris Saint-Germain, with the deal expected to be worth €45 million (£40 million) up front and €15 million (£13.3 million) in bonuses.

According to Sport (via ESPN FC's Jack Rathborn), Barca are "moving ahead with plans" to sign the Argentinian playmaker, which could spell the end of their pursuit of Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho.

Barcelona were heavily linked to Di Maria, 29, in the summer, and he revealed to ESPN back in November he was close to moving to the Camp Nou (via Marca).

Should he make the move to Barcelona, he would be among a select few players to have played for both the Blaugrana and Real Madrid.

Di Maria's career has never quite hit the same heights he enjoyed with Los Blancos between 2010 and 2014. He won La Liga with the club and starred as the Madrid giants triumphed in the 2013-14 UEFA Champions League.

He endured a troubled 2014-15 campaign with Manchester United after a £59.7 million move to Old Trafford before moving to PSG for £44 million in August 2015.

He has been intermittently brilliant at the Parc des Princes but failed to become PSG's star man.

Di Maria's position at the club was further diminished when PSG signed Neymar from Barca for £200 million in the summer. He could act as a replacement for the Brazilian should he move to the Camp Nou.

Despite his fluctuating form in recent seasons, the Argentina international remains a sparkling creative force when he is at his best.

His return as a PSG player has been more than respectable, as he has netted 18 goals and provided 29 assists in 71 Ligue 1 appearances since moving to the French capital.

Barcelona are likely attracted by his previous experience in Spain and the fact he has played with Lionel Messi for Argentina.

Equally, £40 million could prove to be relatively cheap if Di Maria can find his best form at Barcelona, especially as the Catalans saw a bid worth up to £119 million for Coutinho rejected by Liverpool in the summer.