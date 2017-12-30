West Brom vs. Arsenal: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

West Bromwich Albion are winless in 18 Premier League matches and desperately need to turn their form around if they are to escape the relegation zone during the second half of the season.

The Baggies have picked up just three points in the six matches since Alan Pardew succeeded Tony Pulis as manager, and his job gets no easier on Sunday, with his side hosting Arsenal at the Hawthorns.

The Gunners are attempting to keep pace in the race for the top four spots and will be disappointed to take anything other than three points on Sunday given their relatively good recent form.

Read on for a preview of a crucial clash for both sides, along with scheduling details and viewing information.

Date: Sunday, Dec. 31

Time: 4:30 p.m. GMT, 11:30 a.m. ET

TV Info: Live on Sky Sports Premier League (UK) and NBCSN (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go, NBC Sports

Preview

West Brom's deficiencies were laid bare as they drew 0-0 with Everton last time out in the Premier League.

Despite having 17 shots at goal, only three were on target. The Baggies' return of 14 goals scored in 20 games this season is the second-worst in the division.

Pardew's men simply are not scoring enough goals.

They have netted only twice since the former Newcastle United and Crystal Palace manager took over in November, and both of those came in games West Brom lost.

They managed to hold out against swashbuckling Liverpool for a 0-0 draw at Anfield earlier in December, but it seems unlikely the hosts will be able to prevent Arsenal from netting at the Hawthorns.

Alexandre Lacazette's goalscoring has slowed somewhat after a decent start to the campaign, but Mesut Ozil has looked in fine form recently in front of goal. Additionally, Alexis Sanchez is always a danger.

Gunners manager Arsene Wenger has an attack capable of unpicking even the stoutest of defences.

The north London outfit are missing Olivier Giroud, though, per injury analyst Ben Dinnery:

The Frenchman has been a key presence off the bench this season, netting four Premier League goals despite only one of his 15 appearances coming as a starter.

His absence could prove problematic for Arsenal and Wenger if they are looking for a player to find a goal in the latter stages of Sunday's match, but they have the quality to prevail without Giroud.

Pardew and West Brom's problem lies in finding anyone to score, likely a must if they are to earn anything from the Arsenal clash.

Salomon Rondon is the Baggies' top scorer in the Premier League this term but has just three goals. Hal Robson-Kanu and Jay Rodriguez are the only other West Brom players with more than one.