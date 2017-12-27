Bud Dupree: James Harrison's Release 'No One's Fault on Our Team'

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher Bud Dupree said Wednesday that James Harrison can only blame himself for being released on Saturday.

"It's no one's fault on our team, why he got cut," Dupree told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Paul Zeise on 93.7 The Fan. "He cut his self. He came in, he didn't want to do anything that made us better.

"People going on in on coach [Mike] Tomlin, saying the Steelers are stupid for cutting James Harrison, the Steelers are dumb, [Harrison’s] gonna tell the whole—if he tells the whole playbook, that's his fault. I didn't see him in meetings, so I don't know if he knows the plays or not."

Dupree also said he felt Harrison's decision to sign a one-year deal with the New England Patriots on Tuesday was an affront to the franchise that he spent 14 seasons with.

"It feels like he went to the Patriots just to spit in Coach Tomlin and Mr. Rooney's face," Dupre added. "That’s all it was to us. Like basically you spit on your teammates, you spit on us because the whole season you've been shown as someone different than what you were supposed to, so-called, be to us—other than a leader."

The 24-year-old later tweeted his displeasure with how Harrison's release has been portrayed:

As it turns out, Wednesday was a day for the Steelers to vent their frustration with Harrison's move to the defending Super Bowl champions.

Speaking to reporters, center Maurkice Pouncey said Harrison "erased his own legacy" by signing with the Patriots, per the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review's Tim Benz.

Harrison, 39, won two Super Bowls and was named to five Pro Bowls with the Steelers. The franchise's all-time leader in sacks also earned 2008 Defensive Player of the Year honors and a pair of All-Pro nods during his time in the Steel City.